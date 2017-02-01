Beyer High officials, student-athletes thank ‘village’ on Signing Day

They came to see seven Beyer High student-athletes sign letters of intent to four-year colleges, but wound up the stars of the show.
Beyer High principal Dan Park and athletic director Doug Severe touched off Wednesday’s Signing Day ceremony with a tribute to the families and coaches who poured the foundation for the largest class in the Stanislaus District.
Severe asked each parent and guardian inside the Little Theatre to stand up, and on their special day, the student-athletes led the crowd in a round of applause.
.@beyerupdate 7 on Signing Day: @RyanJFLewis, @Joshescobarr, Chase Fetzer, @dweltmer35, Destiny Guerrero, Danielle Ranzo, Brittney Meyers. pic.twitter.com/Tfn8hlmKRP— James Burns (@jburns1980) February 1, 2017
“It wouldn’t have been possible without you,” Severe said. “Your hard work and dedication that you put forth for your child; the sacrifices you made, getting them up early to take them to practices, waking them up and feeding them, changing their diapers when they were babies. Look at them now – getting ready to step out in the real world.
“As parents, I know you’re probably nervous about that, but you’ve done a good job.”
The proof sat on stage – seven students, clutching seven pens, staring down at seven pieces of paper – each eagerly awaiting the moment they could sign their letter of intent.
For the football program, the wait has spanned decades. Defensive end Dylan Weltmer became the first Patriot football player to sign with a college out of high school since brothers Chris and Matt Hines committed to Nevada in 2003.
Like Weltmer, the Hines siblings were linemen.
“That puts him in an elite group,” Severe said.
Weltmer signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
“Dylan has the physical presence to dominate on the football field,” Severe said. “He plays the part with his long locks of hair that flow out from underneath his helmet. By the time we see him next year, I’m sure he’ll have a full beard to portray that mountain man from South Dakota.”
Weltmer is a relative newcomer to the position, though. He began his career as a tight end but was moved to the line after a rash of injuries during the 2015 season.
He developed quickly.
Weltmer was the MMC’s Lineman of the Year and an all-league first-team selection on both sides of the ball in the fall. He was also recruited by UC Davis, but chose the Hardrockers shortly after his campus visit.
“The biggest thing is to trust in your coaches, trust in the people that know you best, and trust in God,” Weltmer said. “He’s always got you. He’s got me, for sure. I’m definitely blessed.”
Weltmer thanked his father, Ron Weltmer, for supporting his passion for football and basketball, and credited former teammates George Dancer (Sacramento State basketball) and Jack Large (Stanislaus State baseball) for setting the bar high.
“They set the precedent for me that greatness was expected,” Weltmer said. “That’s what we’ve been working towards.”
SIGNED: Physical Rocker Dawg DE from Fred C. Beyer HS in California, Dylan Weltmer! @dweltmer35#RockerRevolution pic.twitter.com/uzMvGWt4yY— Coach Raisbeck (@CoachRaisbeck) February 1, 2017
Tennis player Ryan Lewis signed with Pomona-Pitzer College, one of the nation’s top academic universities. Among his tennis highlights, Lewis ranks among the top students in his class with a grade-point average greater than 4.0.
“This is the next chapter in my life and I’m really excited about it,” said Lewis, donning a Sagehen sweater and cap. “It’s one of the best academic schools in the country and I’ve always wanted to stay in California and go down south. It’s always been a dream of mine to play there.”
Though Lewis has decided not to play for Beyer this spring, his legacy is set. He became the first player in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section to win the Division I singles title in 2015 and finishes his career with a 36-0 regular-season record in the Modesto Metro Conference.
“Don’t forget the small people in your life,” Beyer associate principal Sara Gil joked. “Like with a U.S. Open tennis ticket one day or something.”
Baseball players Josh Escobar and Chase Fetzer committed to Oregon universities. Escobar will toe the rubber for Pacific University, while Fetzer will play at George Fox.
They were presented by Beyer skipper Dom Duran, who praised each one for their work ethic and leadership. Both were instrumental in leading the Patriots to an MMC title last spring.
Escobar was the conference’s Pitcher of the Year, while Fetzer impacted the game from the plate, the mound and first base.
“Just getting to move on and play college baseball is a dream,” Fetzer said.
Seven will sign #NLI during @beyerupdate's Signing Day celebration, the largest in the Stanislaus District. @modbee @SacMaxPreps @MCS4Kids pic.twitter.com/jpkr5nBFyS— James Burns (@jburns1980) February 1, 2017
So is defending their MMC title.
“This will fuel us for the season,” Escobar said. “We’re both leaders on this team. I think this will help us lead more.”
Softball coach Mike Young dubbed his three signees “The Dream Team.” An all-around talent, Destiny Guerrero signed with Southwestern Oregon. Danielle Ranzo and Brittney Meyers will arrive at La Sierra University a package deal.
The two complement one another, Young said. Ranzo is as physically imposing as any player in the MMC, while Meyers was described as a tenacious competitor.
Like Park and Severe, Young turned the spotlight onto the crowd, thanking the families in attendance for their unwavering support of the Beyer High student-athletes.
“We all know it takes a village to get here,” Young said, “so congratulations.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments