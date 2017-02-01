Pitman lineman Martinez spurns Arizona, connects with San Diego State

For the past four years, star-studded offensive lineman Chris Martinez has cleared the runway for Pitman High’s ground-based attack for lift off.
Never, though, has he stopped a plane from taking off until recently.
University of Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez was set to board a plane for the Central Valley in hopes of wooing Martinez to Tucson.
“Rich was going to fly to Chris’ house and have dinner with his family,” Pitman football coach Tom Tyler said. “But Chris had his heart set on San Diego State.”
National Signing Day arrived on Wednesday with very few surprises. The day began with an 8 a.m. celebration for Downey wide receiver Calvin Grover (Sacramento State) and Central Catholic’s Montell (UC Davis) and DaRon Bland (Sacramento) at The Performance Lab in Modesto and concluded with a group party at Bonsu Elite Athletics in Ceres.
For weeks, Stanislaus District student-athletes, ranging from soccer to football to tennis, have made their intentions known with verbal commitments splashed across social media.
About the only mystery resided with Martinez’s recruitment, which accelerated in the final months.
The 6-foot-4, 284-pound tackle originally gave the University of Nevada an oral commitment during his junior year, but a change in the coaching staff severed that connection.
“When he went up there, he had a real connection with their offensive line coach,” Tyler said. “But when that staff left, things (with his recruitment) got hot and heavy and I don’t think it ever really clicked again at Nevada.”
Martinez explored the market and found that a player of his size and stature – he was the first football player selected for an all-state team in school history – and athletic ability was desired by many.
He received interest from San Jose State, the University of Hawaii, Arizona and San Diego State.
Surrounded by friends, family and school officials in the Pitman library, Martinez set his future in motion with a binding commitment to Aztec coach Rocky Long, the winningest coach in Mountain West history.
The offensive line is coached by Mike Schmidt.
San Diego State is a program on the rise. The Aztecs finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll and won the Las Vegas Bowl.
San Diego State (11-3) is the two-time defending Mountain West champion.
“For Chris, it was all about the relationships,” Tyler said.
Tyler believes Martinez can step in and have an immediate impact on an offensive unit that produced 5,703 yards of total offense and gave birth to the most prolific rusher (senior Donnel Pumphrey with 6,405 yards) in FBS history.
Martinez was one of three offensive linemen to sign with San Diego State on Wednesday morning.
“He’s got a lot of tenacity and he’s not a talker,” Tyler said. “He’s the kind of kid that finishes his block through the whistle, makes good use of his hands and feet, and grades out really, really well.”
Tyler saw Martinez’s potential early, promoting him to the varsity level as a sophomore.
This past fall, Martinez helped guide the Pride to a No. 1 ranking in the Stanislaus District and 10 victories. He was named the Central California Conference’s Lineman of the Year and was selected to the All-District large-school team.
Martinez was named to MaxPreps’ Large School All-State Football team, a first for the Pitman program.
“The thing about Chris is that he is a hard worker, a tactician and remains coachable,” Tyler said. “We brought him up as a sophomore and you could see the adjustments he was making rep to rep.”
