Rankings: Pitman girls haven’t lost with freshman in starting lineup

3:42 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Sac-Joaquin Section realignment update Pause

1:05 Officer-involved shooting in Modesto

0:40 MPD discusses officer-involved shooting in Modesto

0:16 Snickers: Live with Adam Driver

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:58 Sacramento edges MJC women

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:08 Standiford 4th graders live a little history

1:16 A canned message for tomato fans