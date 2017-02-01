Rankings: Pitman girls haven’t lost with freshman in starting lineup

Sydney Smith wasn’t the missing piece.
She was just the right piece, and once plugged into the starting lineup, the Pitman High girls basketball team hasn’t looked back.
The Pride has won five straight games to move to the top of the Central California Conference and No. 3 in The Bee’s large-school rankings. Pitman (15-9, 7-2) holds a half-game advantage over crosstown rival Turlock (16-7, 6-2) and the two will meet to close the regular season.
While junior Kaylin Randhawa has played like an MVP candidate, Smith, a tenacious defender as a freshman, has been just as valuable.
Coach Dustin Curtiss inserted Smith into the starting lineup against El Capitan and the Pride haven’t lost since, knocking off Turlock, Golden Valley, Atwater and Merced along the way.
On Tuesday, Smith had five points, including a 3-pointer as the Pride handled the Bears, 53-38.
“She is just confident in her abilities, she handles the ball well and plays intense defense,” Curtiss said. “She knows her role on the team and plays it well.
“I don’t know how much she solidified the team,” he added. “I just think everyone’s role changed to something they were more comfortable with and that has helped everyone.”
True, Pitman has settled into a groove with key contributions from several first-year varsity players. Not just Smith.
With her ability to knock down the 3 and play off Randhawa and 6-foot-4 senior Andrea Selkow, sophomore Gracie Alves has commanded more and more minutes. Junior Claire Fountain is adjusting to a new role as a reserve after starting for the junior varsity team last winter.
Since starting the season 8-8, Pitman has won seven of its last eight games. Camaraderie and trust were missing early on, Curtiss said, but he commends the girls for developing each during the wars of the CCC.
“All the credit goes to the girls,” Curtiss said. “They are playing for each other and their effort is off the charts.
“It took us a little time to jell because we had some new pieces and we had girls playing fall sports, but you can see they are really confident in each other now.”
Here’s a closer look at the large- and small-school polls, which consider performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, as of Jan. 31:
Large School
1. Modesto Christian (18-3, 8-0 MMC): The Crusaders have won seven straight and were named as bubble team in Cal-Hi Sports’ latest all-divisions state rankings. Meagan Warwick led four players in double figures during Tuesday’s win over Modesto with 20 points. Modesto Christian’s next test is Saturday against visiting Vanden. MaxPreps: 7.
2. Manteca (12-9, 9-0 VOL): The Buffaloes improved to 9-0 in the Valley Oak League with Tuesday’s 46-39 victory over Lathrop. McDonald’s All-American Loretta Kakala had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Kacy Bolding had six points and 11 rebounds. Four of Manteca’s final five games will be on the road, including dates with defending champion East Union and upstart Oakdale. MaxPreps: 43.
3. Pitman (15-9, 7-2 CCC): The Pride grabbed sole possession of first place in the CCC with their fifth straight win, a 54-38 victory at Merced. Randhawa had 18 points and made all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter. Pitman has won seven of its last eight games, including five straight. MaxPreps: 48.
4. Turlock (16-7, 6-2 CCC): The Bulldogs knocked Atwater out of a first-place tie in the CCC with an emphatic 65-50 victory. Turlock started fast and finished even faster, building on a nine-point halftime lead with a strong fourth quarter. The Washington sisters, Dezmine and Jada, combined for 30 points, while Jaydon Williams had 16. The Bulldogs trail crosstown rival Pitman by a half-game in the standings. MaxPreps: 24.
5. Atwater (17-6, 6-3 CCC): The Falcons never recovered from a cold start in a loss to Turlock. Atwater shot just 5 of 32 in the first half. The Falcons cut the deficit to 41-37 late in the third quarter, but would get no closer. Turlock closed the quarter on a 9-0 run. Kelsey Valencia had 27 in the loss. MaxPreps: 31.
Others: Central Catholic (15-6, 6-3 VOL), Patterson (16-4, 6-0 WAC), Enochs (11-9, 8-2 MMC), Beyer (14-7, 7-3 MMC).
Small School
1. Argonaut (20-2, 7-1 MLL): The Mustangs ride a three-game winning streak into Friday’s Mother Lode League showdown with free-falling Calaveras, which has lost two of its last three. MaxPreps: 25.
2. Mariposa (20-2, 8-0 SL): The Grizzlies held Waterford to just one point in the first quarter of Monday’s victory. Waterford coach Joshua Whitfield called Mariposa’s Kristen Dubberke and Milea Appling one of the best 1-2 punches in the area and believes the Grizzlies can compete for more than a Southern League crown. Can the Grizzly girls duplicate the boys’ Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title run of yesteryear? MaxPreps: 53.
3. Sonora (17-4, 7-2 MLL): Shanece Garrett led four players in double figures for the Wildcats, who jumped Calaveras in the standings. Garrett finished with 21 points, while Caitlin Baker had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Makenna Poole had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals and Riley Henington chipped in 12. “We scouted,” Sonora coach Amy Emerald said, “and had a great game plan that we executed well.” MaxPreps: 30.
4. Calaveras (17-4, 7-2 MLL): Calaveras’ offensive woes continued during a 68-35 loss to Sonora. Calaveras was outscored 45-19 over the middle two quarters, and with the loss falls into a tie with Sonora in second in the MLL, one game back of Argonaut. “We just didn’t let them get into a rhythm,” Emerald said. MaxPreps: 23.
5. Hilmar (14-7, 7-1 TVL): Led by freshman Victoria Chipponeri (nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals), the Yellowjackets held off a late Riverbank charge to escape with a 52-48 victory, improving to 7-1 in the Trans-Valley League. Hilmar has won six straight games and will face fellow contender Mountain House Thursday. MaxPreps: 88.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
