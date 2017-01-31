Football, girls soccer will dominate Signing Day in the Stanislaus District

National Signing Day is upon us, and for many student-athletes in the Stanislaus District, the door to their future swings open with the scribble of pen on paper.
Wednesday is the earliest day an athlete can sign a binding letter of intent to attend a four-year university. Locally, the Humboldt State, Sacramento State and UC Davis football programs appear to be the biggest winners.
Each school is expected to land at least two marquee football talents.
Downey wide receiver Calvin Grover, Central Catholic defensive back DaRon Bland, Sonora defensive end Killian Rosko and Patterson wide receiver Pierre Williams have all verbally committed to Sacramento State, where coach Jody Sears looks to turnaround a program that went 2-9 in 2016. The Hornets lost to two ranked opponents and were beaten soundly by regional foes Fresno State and UC Davis.
Causeway Classic rival UC Davis continues to make a splash in the Stanislaus District following the hiring of coach Dan Hawkins. The Aggies are expected to receive letters from Central Catholic linebacker Montell Bland, a first-team all-state Medium Schools selection by Cal-Hi Sports, and Merced running back Ulonzo Gilliam, an All-District pick.
Humboldt State has gone back to Central Valley High School, this time looking to beef up its defensive line. Three years after landing record-setting running back Ja’Quan Gardner, the Jacks have offered Western Athletic Conference MVP Eric Mejia, a 6-foot2, 256-pound defensive lineman, and 6-4 defensive end Gabriel Quezada, one of the district’s top sack masters.
Here is a list of those celebrating National Signing Day in the Stanislaus District and how you might catch them:
▪ The Performance Lab (Modesto), 8 a.m.: Central Catholic’s Montell and DaRon Bland, and Downey’s Grover
▪ Beyer High, 11 a.m.: Ryan Lewis (Pomona-Pitzer men’s tennis), Dylan Weltmer (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology football), Chase Fetzer (George Fox baseball), Joshua Escobar (Pacific University baseball), Danielle Ranzo (La Sierra University softball), Brittney Meyers (La Sierra University softball) and Destiny Guerrero (Southwestern Oregon softball).
▪ Downey, 11 a.m.: Aaric Holt (Kansas Wesleyan football), Hannah Souza (Nevada women’s soccer) and Grover.
▪ Ceres, 12:15 p.m.: Conner Johnson (Southern Oregon football).
▪ Sonora, 12:51 p.m.: Killian Rosko (Sacramento State football).
▪ Lathrop, 1 p.m.: R.J. Tisdell (University of St. Mary’s football).
▪ Enochs, 2:30 p.m.: Mirella Ortega (San Francisco State women’s soccer).
▪ Gregori, 2:30 p.m.: Dominic Barandica (Case Western Reserve football) and McKenzie Madison (UC Irvine women’s soccer).
▪ Manteca, 2:45 p.m.: Natalia Duran (Sonoma State women’s soccer).
▪ Central Valley, 3 p.m.: Gabriel Quezada (Humboldt State football) and Erik Mejia (Humboldt State football).
▪ Sierra, 3:30 p.m.: Kaleigh Doyle (Cal State East Bay women’s soccer) and Kyndra Kiser (UC Merced women’s soccer).
