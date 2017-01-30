Oakdale running back Semone named to a Cal-Hi Sports’ all-state team

1:06 Pitman star wins again at Rumble Pause

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:49 Man shot to death in east Modesto

1:52 Students get hands on at medical career day

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

12:50 Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose

2:13 Surveillance video catches robbery of Wire Express in Milledgeville, Ga.