Oakdale running back Semone named to a Cal-Hi Sports’ all-state team

Oakdale High running back Will Semone has been named to Cal-Hi Sports’ Medium Schools first-team offense.
Semone set the Stanislaus District single-season rushing record this past fall with 2,851 yards in 16 game and guided the Mustangs to a CIF State Bowl championship. Semone has six touchdowns and 219 yards as Oakdale defeated Bishop’s of La Jolla in the Division III-A bowl, 47-0.
Mustangs coach Trent Merzon was named the Medium Schools Coach of the Year.
Semone was joined on the all-state Medium Schools team by former Central Catholic teammates Montell and DaRon Bland.
A four-year varsity starter, Montell was named to the second-team defense as a linebacker. He had 78 tackles, four sacks and an interception, while serving as an offensive catalyst for the Raiders. Montell rushed for 774 yards and 14 touchdowns.
DaRon was a second-team multipurpose selection. DaRon was the Valley Oak League Defensive Player of the Year as a cornerback. He had three interceptions, including a 104-yard interception return touchdown against Manteca. He also had 24 catches for 580 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sonora senior linebacker Bradley Canepa was named to the Small School first-team defense after collecting 140 tackles and captaining one of the stingiest defenses in the Stanislaus District. Canepa was named a league co-MVP one year after missing the final month of Sonora’s history 2015 season with a lacerated kidney.
Upon his return, the Wildcats won the Mother Lode League for a third straight season and were ranked No. 1 in The Bee’s small-school for the entire season. Sonora lost in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs to Capital Christian, the eventual champion and Northern California regional finalist.
Teammate Killian Rosko was named to Cal-Hi Sports’ Small School second-team defense. Rosko was the Mother Lode’s Defensive Player of the Year and has verbally committed to Sacramento State. He had 101 tackles and five sacks.
Four Stanislaus District players were named to Cal-Hi Sports’ all-state juniors team, including three from Manteca High: Quarterback Gino Campiotti, linebacker Ferrin Manuleleua and defensive lineman Justin Kakala. Sonora defensive back/running back Kane Rodgers was also named to the Class of 2018 watchlist.
Signing in the Stanislaus District: National Signing Day is Wednesday, but many of the Stanislaus District’s top athletes will gather for parties with their local trainers beginning Tuesday evening.
Bonsu Elite Athletics and owner Les Bonsu will host at least five of the area’s top football talents during a large celebration at his Ceres facility.
Bonsu sponsors the Valley’s Got Talent 7-on-7 football team, of which Downey’s Calvin Grover (Sacramento State), and Central Catholic’s Montell (UC Davis) and DaRon Bland (Sacramento State) are alumni.
Pitman offensive lineman Chris Martinez (San Diego State), Merced running back Ulonzo Gilliam (UC Davis), St. Mary’s wide receiver Dewey Cotton (Sacramento State) and Delta College wide receiver Derrion Grim (Fresno State) will also be in attendance.
It will be a busy few days for Grover and the Bland cousins. Along with “Signing Day” celebrations at their respective schools, Grover and the Blands will also sign at The Performance Lab, co-owned by Brett Butler and John Potter, in Modesto on Wednesday evening.
Enochs will host section wrestling: The Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Championships are coming to town.
Enochs High will host the tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4. The first round begins at 11 a.m. Friday.
The top-eight wrestlers in each weight division will advance to the Masters tournament at McNair in Stockton. From there, the top-five finishers will qualify for CIF State.
The south regional will feature wrestlers from the Modesto Metro Conference, Central California Conference, San Joaquin Athletic Association, Tri-City Athletic League, Valley Oak League, Western Athletic Conference, Mother Lode League, Trans-Valley League, Southern League, Central California Athletic Association and Mountain Valley League.
Tournament director Duane Brooks believes as many as 300 wrestlers could compete on Friday.
Enochs remains a must-watch team on the girls’ circuit. The 2015 CIF State champions placed fourth as a team last spring and return to state placers.
Silva takes aim at Waterford records: Junior Alyssa Silva is Waterford’s single-season scoring champion with three weeks left in the regular season.
Silva had 358 points through the first 22 games, surpassing the 312 points scored by Marinna McKeever during the 2006-07 season. A 5-foot, 4-inch point guard, Silva is averaging 17 points per game, the highest average in program history.
The Wildcats hosted Southern League leader Mariposa on Monday evening.
Silva is closing in on four other single-season records.
She needs only eight free throws to surpass the 88 sank by Kendra Curtis in 2006-07; 11 3-pointers to pass Hannah Kellogg (39) in the record books; 13 more steals to eclipse the mark (194) she set last year; and 22 assists to pass Natasha Garcia’s 97 in 06-07.
Silva is also the single-season leader in steals-per-game at 8.7.
“She’s our MVP, without question. We have a good team and don’t want to take anything from the other girls, but she’s the anchor and leader of my team,” coach Joshua Whitfield. “It’s hard to beat the defensive numbers she had last year and she’s going to beat them. She has natural talent for stealing the ball and she’s very disciplined.”
Silva had 14 double-doubles, four triple-doubles and one quadruple-double entering Monday’s game.
Whitfield said the reigning All-District Small-School selection has worked to improve her offensive game, including private lessons with Modesto Christian and Modesto Magic coach Robb Spencer.
“She wants to be the first female athlete at our school signed to a four-year university,” Whitfield said. “She’s facilitating offers; schools are interested in her. She wasn’t there last year, offensively, but she has to be in the discussion for MVP in the Southern League.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Wednesday, Feb. 1, is National Signing Day, the earliest day a student-athlete can sign a letter of intent to attend a four-year university. Here is a list of signing day celebrations in the Stanislaus District:
Tuesday
Bonsu Elite Athletic (Ceres), 6 p.m.: Downey’s Calvin Grover (Sacramento State football), Central Catholic’s Montell Bland (UC Davis football) and DaRon Bland (Sacramento State football), Pitman’s Chris Martinez (San Diego State football), Merced’s Ulonzo Gilliam (UC Davis football), St. Mary’s Dewey Cotton (Sacramento State football) and Delta College’s Derrion Grim (Fresno State football).
Wednesday
The Performance Lab (Modesto), 8 a.m.: Central Catholic’s Montell (UC Davis football) and DaRon Bland (Sacramento State football), and Downey’s Calvin Grover (Sacramento State football).
Beyer High, 11 a.m.: Ryan Lewis (Pomona-Pitzer men’s tennis), Dylan Weltmer (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology football), Chase Fetzer (George Fox baseball), Joshua Escobar (Pacific University baseball), Daniella Ranzo (La Sierra University softball), Brittney Meyers (La Sierra University softball) and Destiny Guerrero (Southwestern Oregon softball).
Downey, 1 p.m.: Aaric Holt (Kansas Wesleyan football), Hannah Souza (Nevada women’s soccer) and Grover.
Lathrop, 1 p.m.: R.J. Tisdell (University of St. Mary’s football).
Enochs, 2:30 p.m.: Mirella Ortega (San Francisco State women’s soccer).
Gregori, 2:30 p.m.: Dominic Barandica (Case Western Reserve football) and McKenzie Madison (UC Irvine women’s soccer).
Manteca, 2:45 p.m.: Natalia Duran (Sonoma State women’s soccer).
Central Valley, 3 p.m.: Gabriel Quezada (Humboldt State football) and Erik Mejia (Humboldt State football).
Sierra, 3:30 p.m.: Kaleigh Doyle (Cal State East Bay women’s soccer) and Kyndra Kiser (UC Merced women’s soccer).
