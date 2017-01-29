Wrestling deja vu: Pitman’s Velasquez wins another belt at Rumble

Same matchup. Same meet. Same venue.
One year later, Adam Velasquez of Pitman High and Brandon Rhoads of Clovis tumbled into a wrestling deja vu Saturday at the 13th Rumble In the Jungle. They collided in the 132-pound title much, repeating their summit meeting at Pitman High in 2016.
Valasquez, a 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion and a three-time state qualifier, sought a different match this time but the same result. And he got it – a 3-1 win, down to the number – except in style.
“I pushed the pace and controlled it,” said Velasquez (30-2), who’s ranked first in the section and sixth in the state. “I knew it would be a barn-burner. I knew I had to take it to him before we got into overtime.”
Full disclosure: Last year’s final went overtime, and Velasquez’s satisfaction was muted by a broken nose. The rematch proceeded more to his liking. A takedown in the second round was all he needed, it ended in regulation and his nose was fine.
Velasquez, last year’s Stanislaus District Wrestler of the Year after his fifth-place medal at Bakersfield, doesn’t mind a tight score fought in close quarters.
“I don’t get caught up in the moment anymore,” he said. “You remember how hard you train to get the win.”
Oakdale scores at Mid Cals – Abel Garcia (172) and Colbey Harlan (182), both ranked first in the section, took home first-place awards at the Mid Cals at Gilroy.
Garcia, a senior, edged Gilroy freshman Nick Villareal 3-2 for his fifth win of the meet. Harlan, a junior, also went 5-0 after he earned a major decision in the final over Matthew Martinez of Alvarez.
Oakdale’s Ricky Torres (134) settled for runner-up after he was beaten 9-1 by Poway’s Scott Kiyono, who’s ranked fourth in the state. A third by Jake Ryan and a fourth by Bronson Harmon pushed the Mustangs toward a fourth-place finish in team standings.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments