Downey receiver Johnson picks up offer from UCLA; others ready to sign

As recruitment comes to a close for a few of his Downey High teammates, junior Isaiah Johnson’s is just starting to unfold.
The wide receiver announced on Twitter that he’s received his first offer from UCLA. Downey coach Jeremy Plaa confirmed the offer and said the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect is being recruited by half of the Pac-12 Conference.
Johnson is also being recruited by Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Purdue, Army and Navy, according to Scouts.com. Plaa also said Cal and Colorado have requested transcripts, and Baylor and Kansas have shown interest.
Friday’s offer is consistent with what Plaa has been saying all along about Johnson, whose potential can’t be measured in stars. In May, Plaa began fielding interest from Power Five programs intrigued by Johnson’s natural ability. He’s tall and long with track speed.
“The top two things recruiters are looking for are things that can’t be coached – length, in terms of height, and speed,” Plaa said in May after Johnson became one of the few sophomores invited to Nike’s “The Opening” regional combine.
“The better the combination a kid has, the more likely they are to get serious interest from a college. Isaiah has both. He’s also extremely strong, and his vertical – his ability to jump up and out – they’re all good numbers.”
Downey’s “Air Raid” offense has produced more than eye-popping numbers over the last few years.
Fellow wide receiver Calvin Grover will sign a letter of intent to play at Sacramento State, while former quarterback Aaron Zwahlen is competing for snaps at the University of Hawaii. Former wide receiver Andrew Raspo walked onto the Ole Miss track team as a freshman.
All-District middle linebacker Aaric Holt will commit to Kansas Wesleyan University, offensive lineman Peter Kennedy recently completed his freshman season at Pacific University, while linebacker John Kreifels has one year left at Eastern Washington.
There are others, too.
“Developing kids so they have the opportunity to play at the next level is one of many goals that our program has,” Plaa said. “I can definitely say our coaching staff is more proud when a Downey Knight gets recruited, compared to any of our wins. The fact that we are winning most of our games every year is bringing more college coaches to our campus every year. When I first started and we were losing, I never had a college coach visit us. Now I have probably one a week.”
Pitman lineman will become an Aztec: All-District offensive lineman Chris Martinez has had a change of heart and will sign a letter of intent to play at San Diego State.
Early in his recruitment, Pitman’s road-grading tackle received an offer from Nevada. At the time, Martinez said the Wolf Pack was his No. 1 option because his brother attended the school.
Nearly 10 months later, Martinez is set to play for the Aztecs, which defended its title in the Mountain West and closed the 2015-16 season No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.
San Diego State was 11-3 with a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Aztecs are coached by Rocky Long, the all-time winningest coach in Mountain West history.
Martinez will sign his letter of intent Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. inside the school library. Wednesday is National Signing Day, the earliest athletes can solidify their commitments with letters of intent.
Signing around the Stanislaus District: Beyer will celebrate five off the diamond on National Signing Day. Pitcher Joshua Escobar will commit to Pacific University in Oregon, while teammate Chase Fetzer is headed to George Fox.
Softball players Destiny Guerrero (Southwestern Oregon), Brittney Meyers (La Sierra University) and Danielle Ranzo (La Sierra) will also take their games to the next level. Joining the Signing Day celebration in the Little Theater will be former Sac-Joaquin Section Division I tennis champion Ryan Lewis (Pomona-Pitzer) and All-District defensive lineman Dylan Weltmer (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology). ...
Downey’s Hannah Souza will honor her verbal commitment to the Nevada women’s soccer program in a school-wide celebration on campus. ... Enochs soccer player Mirella Ortega will sign with San Francisco State on Wednesday. She’ll be joined in the Career Center by her family. ... Gregori soccer standout McKenzie Madison will commit to UC Irvine. ... Two members of the high-flying Sierra girls soccer team will shore up their college plans. Kaleigh Doyle will sign with Cal State East Bay, while Kyndra Kiser will take her game to UC Merced. … Cal State East Bay has also landed Ripon Christian’s Abby Buitrago, who has scored more than 100 career goals. … Manteca soccer player Natalie Duran will sign with Sonoma State. … Lathrop football R.J. Tisdell will commit to University of St. Mary in Kansas.
Coaches and athletic directors: If you have an athlete taking part in National Signing Day, please send the information to sports@modbee.com.
Big sweep for Oakdale basketball: The Oakdale boys basketball team snapped a 23-game conference losing streak with Wednesday’s 69-65 victory over East Union. The upstart Lancers (13-8, 5-3) had a chance to take sole possession of second place in the Valley Oak League, but the Mustangs had other plans.
Three players scored in double figures and Oakdale (4-18, 1-7) outscored East Union 11-7 in the second overtime to pull off the upset. Nick Woody led the way with 18 points, while Blake Whiting had 14 and Jace Krick finished with 10.
Drew Legan and Jordan Kraude had eight apiece, rounding out the Mustangs’ balanced attack. Oakdale’s last VOL win was a 61-55 victory over Lathrop on Feb. 11, 2015.
One night later, the Oakdale girls sprung a stunning upset of their own.
The Mustangs went to Dalben Center and beat the defending VOL champion Lancers, 36-33. Grace Higle scored a team-high eight points, but it was the play of the defense that unraveled the Lancers.
Oakdale (12-9, 2-6) limited East Union (14-6, 4-4) to just 15 points through three quarters and then withstood a barrage down the stretch. After scoring 36 points in a loss to Manteca, East Union senior guard Ruby Daube was held to just 13.
Sara Bohrer and Tiny Lolonis had seven points apiece for Oakdale.
Under coach Julie Ford, the Mustangs have won 10 or more games for just the second time in the last seven years.
The East Union girls have lost three straight.
