Unbeaten Beyer seeks second straight MMC wrestling title

The Beyer High Patriots have positioned themselves for a second straight Modesto Metro Conference wrestling title.
But it’s not yet over.
The Patriots improved to 4-0 in the MMC this week with a win over Downey. Beyer already has picked up wins over Gregori, Enochs and Johansen and will finish next week against Grace Davis and Modesto. The Patriots have set the pace this season, anchored by sophomores Christian Her (113) and Jose Estrada (134).
Gregori, Modesto and Enochs also will figure in the race.
“Everything is convoluted at the moment,” Enochs coach Duane Brooks said.
The top two teams will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Team Duals on Feb. 4 at Lincoln High. In a switch from last year, the MMC will compete in Division II.
Most leagues put in place a points sytem, which weighs both the dual-meet season and the league championship, toward the overall champion. The MMC crowns only its dual-meet champion and uses the league meet to qualify individuals for the section divisional.
A quick view at the rest of the Stanislaus District dual-meet season:
CCC –Unbeaten Pitman (5-0) took charge of the Central California Conference race with a taut 37-21 win Wedneday night over Golden Valley. The Pride’s Adam Velasquez, a state medalist last year and top-ranked in the section this season at 132, earned a 3-1 win over Immanuel Wright . Wright is ranked fourth at 145.
VOL – Oakdale secured its 11th straight Valley Oak League dual-meet title with a 55-18 win over East Union. The Mustangs (6-0) and the Lancers (5-1) will represent the league at the Team Duals. Oakdale has taken home eight straight blue banners from the Team Duals.
The Mustangs’ lineup is deep. Dustin Chavez (112), Bronson Harmon (160), Abel Garcia (170) and Colbey Harlan (182) all are ranked No. 1 in the section. Rickey Torres (132) is ranked second and Cody Williams (126) and Gabe Martinez (152) are fourth.
WAC – Western Athletic Conference-leading Ceres and Livingston will represent the league at Team Duals. The Bulldogs, topped by John Alba (152), stopped Livingston 45-28 two weeks ago.
Livingston opened WAC competition with a 42-32 win over defending champion Central Valley. That ended Central Valley’s 18-match winning streak stretching back to 2014. Ceres meets Central Valley next week.
TVL – Trans-Valley League powers Ripon and Hilmar, both 3-0, collide at the Yellowjackets’ gym next Wednesday. Both teams have knocked off 2016 D-V champion Escalon.
Heavyweight Clay Harden won by pin to settle Hilmar’s 35-30 win over Escalon. Ripon edged the Cougars 46-24.
Ripon coach Glen White anticipates a competitive dual against Hilmar. The Indians’ Donovan Fontillas (126) and Diego Moreno (170) will seek points, while Hilmar counters with Wyatt Carter (120), Cody Rentfro (170) and brother Justin Rentfro (160).
MLL – Calaveras can annex its 10th straight Mother Lode League dual-meet title by winning at Sonora next Wednesday. A Sonora win, however, could force a three-way tie with Summerville for the championship. If so, a tie-breaker based on point-differential would qualify the top two teams to Team Duals. Calaveras defeated Summerville 53-21 and Sonora stopped Summerville 43-39.
SL – Mariposa, the 2016 Section D-VI champion, appears to be rolling toward another Southern League title. The Grizzlies’ final hurdle next week, however, is a newcomer to the league elite – Big Valley Christian.
The Lions, coached by Matt Ippolito, had not won a dual meet until last season. But BVC raised eyebrows earlier this month by beating Waterford, a perennial SL power, 48-30. Consecutive wins via fall by seniors Daniel Raingruber, Josh Gentry, Corbin Simon, Kyle Watson and Trentyn Vetsch proved pivotal. Vetsch, a heavyweight, nearly was pinned before he reversed for the exciting meet-clinching victory.
Mariposa and Big Valley Christian already have qualified for the Team Duals next week. The Grizzlies are led by seniors Josh Land (120) and Bob Robinson (126).
Wrestler of the Week--Pitman senior Isaiah Perez (30-1) topped a 64-man bracket to win the CIT last weekend at Morro Bay. Perez, a two-time state qualifier who’s ranked second in the section at 170 and eighth in the state, decisioned Dillon Miracle of Madera South in the final for his fifth tournament title. His only loss came against Oakdale’s Abel Garcia, No. 1 in the section, at the Doc Buchanan.
Notes – Pitman’s annual Rumble In The Jungle features another large field Saturday. Wrestlers from throughout the district as well as Clovis High, Monache and Central of Fresno will compete. Action begins at 9 a.m. with the finals to start at about 3:30 p.m. ... Host Sonora won the 40th annual Hatler Memorial last weekend. The Wildcats’ Keanu Perez (113), Coleton Sanguinetti (126), Brandon Murphy (132) and Kellen Phillips (138) won weight-class titles. Perez was the tournament’s outstanding lightweight wrestler. ... Oakdale will send its best wrestlers to Gilroy for the MidCals on Friday and Saturday.
