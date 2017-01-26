Manteca Unified’s rogue realignment plan undone by MMC-WAC proposal

For weeks, the Modesto Metro Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference have worked together to hammer out a Sac-Joaquin Section realignment proposal that would be amenable to all member schools.
During Thursday’s third realignment meeting at The Reserve at Spanos Park, the leagues seemed to have accomplished just that.
But the five schools in the Manteca Unified School District – all of which are members of the VOL – threw those plans into disarray when they broke away with a proposal of their own.
Under the plan, proposed to the committee by Sierra athletic director Anthony Chapman, would keep the five schools together, along with Kimball, and replace Central Catholic and Oakdale with Beyer and Downey.
But why? It seems unlikely that the realignment committee would allow the Manteca Unified schools to stay together, for the sake of staying together, when it’s so clearly intent on splitting up the Modesto City Schools.
“I think you’re comparing apples and oranges,” said Chapman. “When you look at the MMC, from the top team to the bottom, there’s a difference in enrollment of about 800 students. With Manteca Unified schools, that number is a lot smaller. As it stands today, the range is from 1,300 to around 1,600.”
Actually, the smallest Manteca Unified school is Weston Ranch at 1,220, and the largest is East Union at 1,693. That’s a difference of 473, but the point is clear: Manteca Unified schools more closely resemble one another and Modesto City Schools do not.
Chapman said that Manteca Unified has always tried to maintain student populations of around 1,500.
“That’s been the philosophy for 50 years,” said Chapman. “Educationally, that’s where the school board sees high school enrollment should be.
“It’s why Lathrop and Weston Ranch were opened. It’s why they’re looking to open another high school at some point, because of the growth of Manteca.”
Toward the end of the session, the committee voted unanimously – 9-0 – to approves a joint MMC-VOL-WAC proposal, which, for the time being, kills the Manteca Unified proposal.
