Beyer fights VOL proposal with T-shirt message: ‘Dude, be nice’

Beyer High athletic director Doug Severe’s plea to the Sac-Joaquin Section realignment committee was clear well before he stepped to the microphone during Thursday’s meeting.
Painted on his T-shirt were the words: “Dude, be nice.”
With a potential move to the Valley Oak League on the table, Severe and Modesto City Schools voiced their desire to either keep the seven MCS schools together or limit the split to two leagues: the Modesto Metro Conference and the Western Athletic Conference.
Their wishes were granted.
For now.
The committee voted unanimously to adopt a proposal delivered by Western Athletic Conference commissioner Kerry McWilliams, which welcomes Beyer, Johansen and Davis to the WAC. Los Banos, Pacheco and Ceres remain, while Lathrop gets relief from the VOL.
The VOL becomes a seven-team league with the return of Kimball, which was moved to the Tri-City Athletic League at the last meeting. “We can make due,” VOL commissioner Norm Antinetti said.
The Central California Conference adds Central Valley and Patterson, while the Modesto Metro Conference fills its vacancies with Turlock and Pitman.
Administrators can return with new proposals on Feb. 9.
One thing is clear: Beyer wants no piece of the VOL, widely considered the deepest and most talented league in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin.
Instead, the Patriots, with a declining enrollment (expected to be around 1,475 next year), would prefer to remain in the WAC.
Does Beyer (@beyerupdate/@beyerbball) belong in WAC (@WACSJS), along w/Johansen & Davis, or VOL, along w/Downey, based on proposals today?— James Burns (@jburns1980) January 26, 2017
“We think we’re a better fit,” Severe said, pointing to the school’s current lack of success at the lower levels in the MMC, especially against current WAC schools. “Those will be our varsity teams.”
Severe’s position was echoed by MMC commissioner Ed Felt and Modesto City Schools administrator Michael Coats, and supported by Beyer principal Dan Park and Downey principal Richard Baum.
“High school athletics plays a role in the culture and climate of a school,” Park said. “... I don’t think our athletic program matches up with those teams (in the VOL). I would hate to be playing in a league where we don’t have an opportunity for victory.”
There was a tug of war brewing for Beyer during the morning session.
The Manteca Unified School District, comprised of Manteca, Sierra, East Union, Lathrop and Weston Ranch, drafted a proposal that swapped Oakdale and Central for the Patriots and Downey.
Sierra athletic director Anthony Chapman presented the proposal.
Under the MUSD’s proposal, Central Catholic and Oakdale would move into a new-look MMC with Turlock, Pitman, Enochs, Modesto and Gregori.
That move would rekindle rivalries, such as Oakdale-Turlock, Chapman said, and put flourishing athletic programs like Central Catholic and Oakdale in a Division II league.
The Raiders’ football team participated in the D-II playoffs this past fall because of the section’s continued success rule, while Oakdale has the highest competitive equity (2.68) among the Stanislaus District’s four biggest conferences.
Chapman cited Central Catholic and Oakdale’s football dominance and across-the-board success – the last time East Union beat Oakdale in football (1991), Chapman was in fifth grade – and suggested both schools have far more financial resources than Kimball, Beyer, Downey and the five MUSD campuses.
“The move into Division II is consistent with the section’s philosophy on continued success,” Chapman said. “When you win and you win a lot by a large margin, you get moved up.”
The MUSD proposal caught Antinetti by surprise. The former Oakdale athletic director arrived Thursday under the assumption the VOL stood together.
“ ‘We’ was last Thursday,” Antinetti said, “and then ‘we’ changed.”
Central Catholic athletic director Billy Hylla voiced his support of a VOL with Central Catholic and Oakdale. He believes it would be a mistake to weaken a strong league.
“The section got it right,” Hylla said. “... Our kids get a lot more growth there.
“I believe we have something good going.”
Which league is a better home for Central Catholic (@CCHS_Raiders) and Oakdale (@OakdaleHSSports)? @modbeepreps @RecordPreps @MantecaSports— James Burns (@jburns1980) January 26, 2017
For the second straight meeting, Modesto Christian athletic director Greg Pearce left The Reserve at Spanos Park unhappy with the committee’s ruling.
The Crusaders’ decorated basketball programs will remain in the TCAL. The committee voted down a proposal to move Modesto Christian back into the MMC, 5-4, and only discussed the possibility of adding the Crusaders to the VOL.
“Our No. 1 choice is the VOL,” Pearce told the committee, “because of the competitive equity.”
The WAC welcomes Beyer, Davis, Johansen and Lathrop, whose competitive equity (1.13) is the lowest among the current VOL schools.
By keeping Los Banos and Pacheceo together, the committee avoids hitting Los Banos Unified with hefty transportation costs.
Currently, Los Banos Unified has two buses available after school for the entire district, which includes two high schools, two middle schools and eight elementary schools. To accommodate their athletic programs, Barcellos said the high schools currently pay $25,000 to charter extra buses and vehicles, despite an effort to coordinate home-and-away schedules.
That cost would grow exponentially if the two high schools were moved into separate leagues.
“To put us in two separate leagues is a nightmare,” Barcellos said. “Our concern isn’t how far we travel … it’s when we’re both on the road.”
Escalon athletic director Mark Loureiro was the first to take the podium, providing comic relief. Loureiro recanted a recent conversation he had with a friend in Arizona. The two spoke at length about realignment in their particular sections, Loureiro said, “and he heard we were struggling.”
At the conclusion of his presentation, Loureiro reached into a bag at his side, revealing a gong – a gift from his friend. The gong was accompanied by “realignment rules,” each a tongue-in-cheek jab at the process.
Once the laughter died down, Loureiro struck the gong.
“Let Round 3 begin!”
Almost immediately, the tension returned.
James Burns: 209-578-2150
