Wednesday’s Modesto area high school college sports results

Basketball
College Men
Central Valley Conference
Columbia 74, West Hills 65
Columbia (9-9, 4-3) – Windley 11, Grant 14, Stallings 17, Eli McLaurin 14, Ethan McLaurin 14, Harvey 4
West Hills (4-3) – Saunders 10, Zatarey 3, Garcia 2, Scott 22, Arce 6, Coulangers 15, Hightower 7
Halftime: Columbia 41-28. 3-pointers: Columbia 14 (Eli McLauren 4, Ethan McLaurin 4, Stallings 3, Windley 2, Grant), West Hills 9 (Scott 4, Saunders 2, Arce 2, Zatarey). Fouls: Columbia 12 West Hills 16
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 60, Downey 55
Beyer
19
21
7
13
—
60
Downey
16
13
14
12
—
55
Beyer – Dom Dancer 13, Ben Polack 10, Brian Perry 20, DeAngelo Dancer 2, Kris Fore 4, Jaden Cobb 8, Dylan Weltmer 3.
Downey – Forrest Hillar 7, Miko Sablan 17, Isaiah Johnson 4, Jairol Harris-Red 16, Kade Nomof 5, Xavier Lewis 6.
3-pointers: Downey 3 (Sablan 2, Nomof), Beyer 8 (Dancer 3, Polack 2, Perry 2, Cobb). Total Fouls: Downey 13, Beyer 12.
High School Girls
Central California Conference
Late Tuesday
Pitman 45, Atwater 43
Pitman
10
12
14
9
—
45
Atwater
10
10
12
11
—
43
Pitman (13-9, 5-2 CCC) – Michelle Griffin 2, Sydney Smith 2, Claire Fountain 5, Cerah Moren 8, Andrea Selkow 4, Olivia Salafia 1, Kaylin Randawa 23. Totals: 17 8-15 45.
Atwater (16-5, 5-2 CCC) – Kelsey Valencia 7, Kianna Davis 2, Marissa Anaya 2, Eileen Martinez 2, Lexi Valencia 6, Jasmine Xiong 23, Marisa Martinez 4, Natalie Rocha, Alondra Ponce 4. Totals: 16 7-14 43.
3-pointers – Pitman 3 (Randhawa 2, Moren), Atwater 2 (Xiong 2). Team fouls – Pitman 13, Atwater 11.
Buhach 58, Golden Valley 37
Buhach Colony
12
12
18
16
—
58
Golden Valley
8
7
6
16
—
37
Buhach Colony (11-10, 4-3 CCC) – Tatyanna Anderson 4, Jenny Zaragoza 13, Krista Fregoso 10, Vanessa Lopez 17, Nia Smiley 7, Alexia Birks 2, Regina Navarro 5. Totals: 23 3-9 58.
Golden Valley (6-16, 2-5 CCC) – Gillian Gong 2, Kat Tern 2, Delia Moore 14, Grace Mello 2, Jaylenne Miramontes 2, Abbee Croninger 15. Totals: 11 13-24 37.
3-pointers – Buhach Colony 9 (Zaragoza 4, Lopez 3, Smiley, Navarro), Golden Valley 2 (Moore 2). Team fouls – Buhach Colony 20, Golden Valley 13. Fouled out – Mello.
Other Scores
Gregori 40, Enochs 46
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Pacheco 1, Livingston 1
Livingston (15-2-1, 4-1-1 WAC) – Saves: Marcos Sobrevilla 10.
Pacheco (10-2-3, 4-1-2 WAC) – Goals: Brian Nevarez 1, Kyle Zambrano (OG). Assist: Rodolfo Rivera 1.
Halftime – 0-0.
Golf
Local
Creekside Ladybugs
Criers competition – 1. Sandy Dieker 66, T2. Mary Ann Garcia 69, Susan Neubaum 69
Muni Niners
From Tuesday
First Flight – 1. Phyllis McManus 52-13-39, 2. Cathy Pierce, 53-13-40
Second Flight – 1. Shirley Keyser, 61-20-41
Third Flight – 1. Pat Norquist, 64-21-43
