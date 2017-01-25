High School Sports

January 25, 2017 5:01 PM

Pitman’s Randhawa Athlete of Week after highlighting win over Turlock

Pitman High junior Kaylin Randhawa was the catalyst down the stretch in a rivalry win over Turlock. She erupted for 10 points in the fourth quarter, guiding the Pride to a 53-44 victory.

Randhawa finished with a game-high 26 points, despite sitting for a long stretch in the third quarter with foul trouble.

The victory served two purposes: One, it vaulted the Pride back into the hunt for the Central California Conference title; and secondly, it knocked the Bulldogs (14-7, 4-2) out of a first-place tie with Atwater (16-4, 5-1).

Pitman (12-9, 4-2) has won four of its last five games, including two straight. During two games last week, Randhawa, a 6-foot-1 forward who can handle the basketball, averaged 18.5 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Age: 16

Class: Junior

Parents: Gurmit and Jagtar Randhawa

Place of birth: Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock

Hobbies: Reading, spending time with family and friends, and watching movies.

Favorite movie: “Hurricane Season”

Favorite class: Anatomy

Favorite teacher: Coach Jon Derr

Favorite meal: Taco truck burrito

Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry

Favorite superhero: Batman

Favorite app: Snapchat

Favorite emoji: The queen’s crown

Can’t stop listening to: J. Cole

3 things you’d want on a desert island: Friends, cell phone, book.

Finish this sentence: I want to “ ... be successful.”

