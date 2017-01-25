Pitman’s Randhawa Athlete of Week after highlighting win over Turlock

Pitman High junior Kaylin Randhawa was the catalyst down the stretch in a rivalry win over Turlock. She erupted for 10 points in the fourth quarter, guiding the Pride to a 53-44 victory.
Randhawa finished with a game-high 26 points, despite sitting for a long stretch in the third quarter with foul trouble.
The victory served two purposes: One, it vaulted the Pride back into the hunt for the Central California Conference title; and secondly, it knocked the Bulldogs (14-7, 4-2) out of a first-place tie with Atwater (16-4, 5-1).
Pitman (12-9, 4-2) has won four of its last five games, including two straight. During two games last week, Randhawa, a 6-foot-1 forward who can handle the basketball, averaged 18.5 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Age: 16
Class: Junior
Parents: Gurmit and Jagtar Randhawa
Place of birth: Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock
Hobbies: Reading, spending time with family and friends, and watching movies.
Favorite movie: “Hurricane Season”
Favorite class: Anatomy
Favorite teacher: Coach Jon Derr
Favorite meal: Taco truck burrito
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry
Favorite superhero: Batman
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite emoji: The queen’s crown
Can’t stop listening to: J. Cole
3 things you’d want on a desert island: Friends, cell phone, book.
Finish this sentence: I want to “ ... be successful.”
