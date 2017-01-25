Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Sac-Joaquin Section realignment update

The Oakdale High football team left for La Jolla on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2016. The Mustangs will play Bishop's in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl game on Saturday. Oakdale coach Trent Merzon called it a 'business trip.'
Here's a quick look at Oakdale and Bishop's of La Jolla, the two teams that will play for the CIF State Championship 3A Bowl Game title in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.
Bee sportswriters Joe Cortez, James Burns and Ron Agostini break down the football games they went to on Thursday night, and discuss other results from around the Stanislaus District. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)