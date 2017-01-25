Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Sac-Joaquin Section realignment update

Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez previews the Sac-Joaquin Section realignment meeting to be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2016.

High School Football

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.

