Kakala first McDonald’s All-American in Stanislaus District history

Loretta Kakala slipped her head and arms inside the McDonald’s All-American jersey as cameras flashed and the crowd burst into applause.
The pride of Manteca High and the future of University of Louisville basketball, Kakala solidified her legacy during a rally attended by hundreds of classmates, coaches and administrators.
One week after finding out about her McDonald’s selection during a television announcement, Kakala and McDonald’s representatives made it official with Tuesday’s campus visit. Kakala was presented with her jersey by McDonald’s program coordinator Ben McDermott, becoming the first player in Stanislaus District history to receive the honor.
Former Merced High boys basketball coach Vince Clemons coached in the 1994 McDonald’s All-American Game. Former Modesto Christian star Chuck Hayes was a Parade All-American, but never donned the Golden Arches. Several players have been nominated through the years, but only one owns the jersey.
“I’m still trying to get used to it,” Kakala said. “It’s all going so fast with Louisville and McDonald’s. It will settle in soon. I think as soon I get there, I feel like I’ll be ready and prepared. It’s always been a dream just to get a basketball scholarship, so this McDonald’s thing is over the top. I didn’t expect it all. It’s super humbling.”
The 40th annual McDonald’s All-American Games will be contested on March 29 in Chicago. The games, both boys and girls, will be televised on ESPNU. There were more than 750 nominees across the country and Kakala, a versatile 6-foot-3 forward, was the girls’ lone Northern California selection.
“I’m looking forward to the competition because I know I’ll be playing against some really good girls,” Kakala said. “I’ve seen them all at USA Trials, so I know they’re really good.”
Kakala’s not too shabby, either.
She is a four-year varsity starter. She began her career at East Union, and then transferred across town to Manteca before the start of her sophomore year. For the last three years, she’s developed a local respect and a national following.
She has averaged 15.0 points and 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots in three seasons with the Buffaloes. During that time, she was courted by Louisville, Arizona State, San Diego State, Cal, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Utah, Washington, Kansas and Team USA.
Athletic Director Bill Slikker believes Kakala has played an integral role in the cultural change on campus. Over the last three years, Manteca has become a Sac-Joaquin Section heavyweight in football, boys basketball, girls soccer, baseball and girls tennis.
Last winter, the boys basketball team captured the CIF State Division III championship. In the spring, the baseball team celebrated its second section banner in three seasons, while the girls soccer program won its first section title. In the fall, football and girls tennis were also crowned section champions.
And now there’s a McDonald’s All-American on campus.
“Manteca High is kind of on a roll since the boys’ state championship last year,” Slikker said. “We talk about that a lot at our school, about not just being the football school that Manteca has traditionally been; about rounding that out into our girls sports. With girls tennis winning, with girls soccer winning a section championship, and now being able to celebrate something like this?
"I’ve personally never participated in anything like this. It’s the first one at Manteca High. The first one in this area. We’re doing the best we can to celebrate for her and her family.”
The ceremony became a celebration of the Kakala family, many of whom joined Loretta on the McDonald’s stage.
Father Roy Kakala was honored with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award. Loretta thanked her father for his sacrifice and tutelage. It was Roy, she said, that poured the foundation for all the success she’s enjoyed on the hardwood.
Later, Loretta grabbed a microphone and walked to center court for one final announcement: It was her younger brother Justin Kakala’s birthday. Justin was a star defensive lineman for the Buffaloes’ Division IV section championship football team, and like his older sister, a fast-rising Division I recruit.
As the school broke out into birthday song, Justin sat in the top bleacher, cheeks flush and full of smile.
“It felt really good, because they were there from the beginning,” Loretta said. “Family first, of course. It was really cool having them all here.”
Slikker said the Manteca High community feels the same way about Loretta, who patiently posed for pictures with McDonald’s employees, Manteca Police, school officials, children and classmates, and her team following the ceremony.
“I don’t know what more you can do as a high school basketball player. This is the pinnacle,” Slikker said. “There’s only 24 girls in the nation to be called a McDonald’s All-American and nobody can take that away from you. This cements her legacy.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
