Rankings: Gregori boys turn Modesto Metro into three-team race

The Gregori High boys basketball team drew even in the Modesto Metro Conference title chase with an overtime victory over Modesto on Monday evening.
With 6-foot-6 senior Blake Evans controlling the paint and Tyler Vandermark providing the energy along the perimeter, the Jaguars clamped down on the Panthers en route to a 76-69 win.
“We had to do a good job of stopping Modesto’s penetration,” Gregori first-year coach John Ebster said. “They have guards that go hard and are really good at breaking you down off the dribble. We did a nice of helping in that situation and closing out on shooters.
“That helped getting a hand in the face and then rebounding out of that situation, so that we could turn around make something happen on offense.”
The victory leaves three teams running neck and neck for the MMC title, which can’t be claimed by Modesto Christian this season. In the fall, a vote of league athletic directors determined only Modesto City Schools teams were eligible for the trophy.
The Crusaders will still compete for the No. 1 playoff seed, but the local prize will go home with a Modesto City Schools program.
Today, Gregori, Beyer and Modesto all have an equal shot. All three are 5-2 at the midway point, each with a loss to Modesto Christian. Beyer should be leading this race, but it had a 65-59 win over Modesto last week overturned because coach Kyle McKim unknowingly used an ineligible player.
In this dead heat, the Patriots appear to be the team with the best finishing kick – and the psychological advantage over the other two. On the court, Beyer, The Bee’s third-ranked large-school team, has already beaten Gregori and Modesto.
The Jaguars face arguably the toughest closing schedule with a trip to Beyer on Friday and Modesto to close the regular season, but Ebster likes his team’s chances. He believes they’re playing their best basketball of the season, and what’s more, they aren’t caught up in the rankings or the standings.
“All in all, it’s been a great year,” Ebster said. “The kids have really bought in and are playing for each other and playing at high level at this point. Our goal is to keep playing at high level and let the results happen.”
Here are this week’s large- and small-school rankings, which take into consideration performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as of Jan. 23):
Large School
Modesto Christian (14-5, 7-0): The Crusaders solidified their place atop the large-school poll and the Modesto Metro Conference with a thrilling victory over No. 3 Beyer. Darrian Grays came up with the steal that produced the go-ahead bucket and Tyler Williams secured the win with a close-out block on a last-second 3-point shot by the Patriots. MaxPreps: 18.
Manteca (15-5, 7-0): The Buffaloes begin the second half of Valley Oak League play Wednesday at Central Catholic, which put a scare into Manteca in their first meeting. Dwight Young shot the lights out in a win over Lathrop on Saturday, netting a game-high 26 points. Tydus Verhoeven was a block shy of a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine blocks. MaxPreps: 9.
Beyer (13-7, 5-2): The Patriots have lost two straight, but won’t get too caught up in “the skid.” One of those losses was a forfeit to Modesto after coach Kyle McKim learned he used an ineligible player, overturning a 65-59 victory over the Panthers. The other loss was nearly the biggest upset in recent memory. The Patriots led the Crusaders with about 48 seconds left. MaxPreps: 26.
Central Catholic (14-5, 5-2): The Raiders bounced back from a stunning loss to East Union with a lopsided victory over Weston Ranch, but the status of point guard Josh Hamilton and reserve Dash VonStade is up in the air. The juniors missed the last two games and their return is uncertain. Hamilton leads the team in scoring (13.6), assists (4.0) and steals (1.6), and tops all guards with 7.1 rebounds. MaxPreps: 10.
Ceres (12-9, 4-1): The Bulldogs are tied atop the Western Athletic Conference standings with Patterson, but have beaten the Tigers in their only meeting. Ceres has the pieces to control the WAC – junior center Cristian Garcia and guards Haaydn Martinez and Ishmael Ontiveros – but have two difficult road games remaining: Patterson and Livingston, Feb. 1 and 3, respectively. MaxPreps: 79.
Others: Gregori (10-9, 5-2); Merced (16-5, 6-0); Patterson (11-11, 4-1); East Union (13-7, 5-2); Modesto (11-8, 5-2).
Small School
Ripon (16-4, 5-0): The Indians began the week in control of the Trans-Valley League, but no one safe in a league as deep as this. Coach Rod Wright doesn’t have a lot of depth, but his first seven players may be as good as any Divisions IV. The new “Triple Threat” – Noah Hernandez, Cole Stevens and Aaron Paschini – overwhelmed defending TVL champion Ripon Christian, combining for 46 points. MaxPreps: 30.
Calaveras (18-2, 6-0): Calaveras hasn’t lost in the month of January. Coach Kraig Clifton’s team has won seven straight and sit comfortably atop the Mother Lode League. Six-foot-7 junior Dillon Autrey has been the catalyst. Autrey had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in a win over Bret Harte. MaxPreps: 38.
Sonora (14-4, 5-1): The Wildcats are one-game back of Calaveras in the MLL. Sonora must take care of business this week for next Tuesday’s rematch with Calaveras to mean anything. The Wildcats hosted Amador Tuesday and welcome Bret Harte to Bud Castle Gym on Friday. MaxPreps: 32.
Argonaut (16-4, 4-2): Three players score in double figures for the Mustangs. Junior Jared Votaw leads the way with a 16.4 scoring average. Junior Adison Cramer nets 15.0 points per game, while sophomore Seth Tomczak averages 12.2. Argonaut’s only league losses are to Calaveras and Sonora. MaxPreps: 52.
Hilmar (12-7, 4-1): The Yellowjackets entered Tuesday’s game at Ripon on a three-game winning streak, but needed overtime to beat a sub. 500 Escalon team in their only game last week. Hilmar is led by 6-foot-5 Kole Gaglio, who scored 17 in the victory at Escalon. MaxPreps: 84.
Others: Orestimba (14-5, 5-0); Mariposa (13-5, 4-0).
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
