Half of Enochs’ Fab 4 still on mat, and still winning

Rory Coscia and Katrina Guevara shout to each other from across the campus at Enochs High, and only they know the meaning.
“Best Friend!” Coscia yells, only to hear the “Best Friend!” return from Guevara.
“Then we run toward each like the daisies are in the field,” Coscia says.
You get the message. Coscia and Guevara, both juniors, have been inseparable since eighth grade, but their bond spans more than just friendship. They comprise 50 percent of the “Fab 4,” the Enochs quartet that claimed an historic state team title at the CIF Girls Wrestling Championships in 2015.
They were freshmen back then, the supporting cast for older stars Sariyah Jones and Micaela Kent. Jones, a two-time individual state champion, graduated last year. Kent opted out of wrestling this season as she transitions toward her volleyball scholarship at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Which leaves Coscia and Guevara, a bona fide joint entry. They were virtually a tag team at Enochs’ eighth annual Lady Eagles Invitational on Saturday, as they both went 5-0 with a combined 10 pins to win their respective round-robin flights.
The Enochs stars have made a strong impression this season. Coscia (121.8-pound class), 27-0, dominated a 48-girl bracket to win at the Napa Valley Classic, the nation’s largest girls tournament, two weeks ago. Guevara (137.2), third at Napa Valley, improved to 24-5 with her wins at Enochs. She’s also 3-3 against the boys and placed sixth at Modesto Junior College’s Tamana Invitational.
“It was a goal of mine to win a medal there,” Guevara said.
27-0 Rory Coscia’s record this season
The twosome takes different approaches. Coscia, an efficient technician, plugs into “Dirtylittlesoul” by Twenty One Pilots between matches.
“When it comes on, my heart starts to race,” she said. “I put it on “repeat.”
Her spotless record can be attributed to gathered experience and intensified focus. She has annexed third and fourth individually at state to keep her goal alive – four state medals, which has not been done at Enochs. She also took home a first-place award last weekend from Tokay.
“I think I’m doing a lot better,” Coscia said. “I was jumping around the last few years. Now I’m concise and know what I’m doing without going a million miles an hour.”
Guevara paces up and down before matches not unlike a caged lion. She’s strong, confident and doesn’t mind living on the edge. Promising Oakdale freshman Faalia Martinez, a champion at Napa Valley, nearly pinned Guervara on Saturday. Seconds later after an eye-blink reversal, Guevara won by fall. “That’s my best friend!” Coscia saluted.
“When she got me there, my mind said, ‘Get up.’ I had my strength and willpower,” said Guevara, a state individual runner-up in 2016. “I hate being on my back.”
The Enochs’ state girls title banner hangs on the gym wall, and Coscia points to it with pride. The Fab 4 placed a respectable fourth at state last season to solidify its place in school history. That said, Coscia and Guevara understand that it’s their turn to lead.
And they’ll lead together.
Notes – Other weight-class champions at Enochs: Adreyana Wickard of Golden Valley (107); Trinity Hernandez of Enochs (114.2); Maria Rodriguez of Grace Davis (116.8); Destiny Torres of Los Banos (119.2); Kiana Hart of Golden Valley (128.6); Karina Loya of Weston Ranch (132); Samantha Kim of Atwater (137.8); Serena Rayon of Buhach Colony (146); Marcella Valenzuela of Los Banos (146.8); Brianna Quiroz of Central Valley (149.2); Lilie Vergara of Gregori (151.6); Julia Pata of Ceres (161.8); and Courtney Juarez of Atwater (167.6). ... About 250 girls competed in the all-day event. The mats also were filled by a boys junior varsity competition. ... Enochs is the site for the section divisional Feb. 3-4 for the second straight year.
