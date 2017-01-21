Ceres shuts down Central Valley, remains tied for first in WAC

Four Ceres High players scored in double figures and Central Valley shot just 25 percent from the floor as the Bulldogs remained tied for first place in the Western Athletic Conference with a 62-39 victory on Friday at CHVS.
Starting play Friday night, there was three-way tie for first place in the WAC between Patterson and the two Ceres schools. The Tigers and Bulldogs both are 4-1 halfway through league play, while Central Valley dips to 3-2.
“Going into this game, we were worried about the WAC,” said Ceres point guard Ismael Ontiveros III, whose team suffered its only league loss earlier this week to Pacheco. “We used the Pacheco game as fuel to get back on track. I think it may have been a good thing for us. It was a great reality check.”
Christian Garcia (17 points), Haaydn Martinez (13), Ontiveros (12) ad Inder Sandhu (10) provided the bulk of the Bulldogs’ scoring – most of which came in the third quarter when Ceres outscored its crosstown rival 20-12 to build a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
But the Bulldogs got another reality check when it suddenly went cold, missing its first eight field goal attempts of the fourth quarter. Central Valley’s Harinder Sidhu’s hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 33 seconds to play make it 48-36.
Ceres coach Julio Marquez called a timeout to settle his troops.
“I just told them to keep playing with composure, to make sure to finish on the offensive end, protect the basketball and run off some clock,” said Marquez, now in his fourth season as the Bulldogs head coach. “We need to be better at finishing games. That’s been our Achilles heel this season.”
Garcia ended the dry spell with a bucket from close range, which ignited an 11-0 and pushed Ceres’ lead to 59-36 and put the game out of reach.
“We’re playing hard and trying hard, but our biggest issue is we don’t know how to win games,” said Central Valley coach Darryl Dickson. “We’re young.
“But we’re just one game back in the standings and we get Ceres and Patterson again. If we tighten up our execution and play smart, I think we’ll be fine.”
Central Valley missed its final eight field goal attempts of the first half and was 0-for-5 to start the second. Just prior to the cold spell, sophomore Max Sanchez hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game 15-15. But Ceres closed the half with an 11-0 run to take control.
The Hawks attempted 29 3-pointers in the contest and made just six (21 percent).
Sindhu led the Hawks with 11 points.
