Beyer forfeits win over Modesto after using an ineligible player

The Beyer High boys basketball coach Kyle McKim has forfeited a win over Modesto High after learning he used an ineligible player.
McKim said an undisclosed player missed three periods on Wednesday with an illness and later played in the Patriots’ 65-59 victory over the Panthers at Patriot Pavilion.
The third-year coach learned of the absences on Thursday and immediately reported the violation, relinquishing Beyer’s lead position in the hunt for the Modesto Metro Conference championship.
Beyer overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to its depth. McKim used 10 players in securing the program’s 26th consecutive victory over a Modesto City Schools program.
That streak – and the Patriots’ place in front of the Panthers’ in the league standings – is no more after Thursday’s revelation that one of those 10 wasn’t eligible to play.
Instead of being tied with frontrunner Modesto Christian at 5-0, the Patriots are locked into second with Modesto at 4-1, one game ahead of Gregori (3-2).
Beyer traveled to one-win Johansen (1-4) on Friday evening, while Modesto ventured to Enochs (1-4). The Patriots will close the first round of league play on Monday against Modesto Christian, while the Panthers visit Gregori.
Modesto has the more favorable schedule.
Position among the Modesto City Schools matters this season.
In the fall, the league athletic directors decided Modesto Christian would not be eligible to defend its MMC title. Modesto High athletic director Donnie Wallace said the consensus was the powerhouse Crusaders coveted more than league titles, and Modesto Christian agreed with the athletic directors’ ruling.
That put Beyer, the top public-school program in the city of Modesto under McKim, in the spotlight. Could the Patriots continue their reign over Modesto City Schools teams and win the program’s first basketball title in 12 years?
McKim said Friday’s announcement changes the path, not the pursuit.
“It won’t have any impact. We’re going to keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing,” he said. “Every goal we want is still under our control. Unexpected things happen in sports. We’ll just keep moving forward.”
In the past, McKim said the coaching staff has relied on players to communicate attendance issues on game days. The Modesto Metro Conference requires student-athletes to be present for every class on game day, McKim said, unless excused ahead of time.
“We will definitely have to be more diligent with it moving forward,” he said. “In the past, we’ve been reliant on kids to inform us. I’ll be taking a more hands-on approach going forward.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
