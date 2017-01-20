Modesto Metro battle between MC, Beyer will feature POY candidates

For weeks, the Modesto Christian and Beyer boys basketball teams have hovered around one another in conversation but have never collided.
The time for talk is over.
The top private- and public-school programs in the city of Modesto will meet on Monday evening in one of the most anticipated Modesto Metro Conference games since the Crusaders’ arrival in 2014.
Modesto Christian is the prohibitive favorite, but the Crusaders’ state-record league winning streak won’t be safe at Patriot Pavilion.
Beyer’s rise has as much to do with this game’s prominence as the streak. The Patriots had won 26 straight games against Modesto City Schools programs entering Friday’s game against one-win Johansen. Under third-year coach Kyle McKim, Beyer has won 77 percent of its games and made back-to-back playoff appearances.
About the only thing missing from the Patriots’ resume is a victory over Modesto Christian.
Could that change Monday?
The game isn’t just a showdown of top teams, but a showcase for some of the top individual talent in the Stanislaus District.
Four players are mentioned in this week’s All-District Boys Basketball Player of the Year watchlist, including Darrian Grays, Tyler Williams and Gabe Murphy of Modesto Christian, and Brian Perry of Beyer.
Here’s a closer look at the players at the top of The Bee’s watchlist:
Darrian Grays, Modesto Christian: Arguably the best pure scorer in the Stanislaus District, Grays etched his name into the Modesto Christian record books with nine 3-pointers in a victory over Johansen on Jan. 4. He’s taken the next step after a breakout junior season, averaging 18.8 points and nearly three 3s per game, the sixth-best average in the Sac-Joaquin Section. More importantly, Grays has filled the leadership void left behind by All-District co-Players of the Year Christian Ellis (Southern Illinois Edwardsville) and Robinson Idehen (Western Kentucky). The 6-foot-1 guard has nurtured a roster that features nine underclassmen. While there is a youth movement afoot at Modesto Christian, Grays refuses to lower his expectations. The standard remains “section title or bust” for the section’s most decorated program. Modesto Christian entered Friday’s game with an eight-game winning streak, raising its level of play in victories over Manteca, Newark Memorial and Clovis North.
Brian Perry, Beyer: An All-District honorable mention a season ago, Perry has put himself on the short list of MVP candidates with a breakout senior season. He is averaging a career-best 21 points per game. The 6-foot guard is connecting on 40 percent of his 3-point shots, but his ability to create in the lane has boosted Beyer. On Wednesday, Perry sealed a pivotal 65-59 victory over Modesto with a putback over the 6-4 Paxton Sweeney in the final minute. Perry drove to the right on Ryan Silva and was knocked out of bounds as his layup rimmed out. Perry hustled back onto the floor in time to rebound his miss and beat Sweeney with a banked-in shot. Perry is averaging 3.3 rebounds. Coach Kyle McKim said Perry’s recruitment spiked over the summer but he may follow his brothers to UC Davis, choosing academics over athletics.
Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca: The 6-foot-8 senior is the District’s most versatile talent and an intriguing college prospect. Verhoeven possesses the length and athleticism to be an elite rebounder and defender. Like his cousin Kenny Wooten, an All-District selection last season who recently committed to Arizona State, Verhoeven can contest any shot with his 7-foot wingspan. Like Wooten, major colleges have begun to take notice of the fourth-year varsity star. Cal and North Carolina State have expressed interest, Manteca coach Brett Lewis confirmed. Verhoeven holds offers from Fresno State, San Francisco, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Montana, Weber State, San Jose State, Nevada, Bakersfield and Cal Poly. Verhoeven fills up the stat sheet for the Buffaloes, the Valley Oak League frontrunner and No. 2 in The Bee’s large-school poll. He’s averaging 15.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.6 blocks and 2.7 assists, and he has three triple-doubles.
Tyler Williams, Modesto Christian: Few can match Williams’ athletic ability and explosiveness in the lane. The junior guard has spiced the Crusaders’ winning streak with his play above the rim. Williams is second on the team in scoring (11.6 points), rebounding (6.8) and blocked shots (0.8), but he’s been at his very best in the big moments for Modesto Christian. Williams had 16 points and nine rebounds in a 72-60 victory over reigning CIF State Division V champion St. Joseph Notre Dame en route to The Island tournament championship. He scored in double figures in all four Holiday Hoop Classic games, including 15 points and 11 rebounds in a runaway victory over Manteca, and was named the player of the game at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic following a 16-point, eight-rebound effort against Newark Memorial. In that game, Williams 3 for 4 from the 3-point line. When he’s dialed in from range, good luck.
Others to watch
Gabe Murphy, Modesto Christian: The 6-foot-9 junior is 11.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his first year in the starting lineup.
Dwight Young, Manteca: No player is watched as closely as Young, who is averaging 15 points despite constant face-guarding.
