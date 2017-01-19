Randhawa helps Pitman to CCC girls basketball win over Turlock

Pitman High’s Kaylin Randhawa sat on the bench in foul trouble for much of the third quarter, watching her team’s largest lead of the game evaporate.
In the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-1 senior made up for lost time.
Randhawa scored 10 of her game-high 26 points over the final eight minutes, leading the Pride to a 53-44 victory over crosstown rival Turlock on Thursday in a Central California Conference showdown at Pitman High School.
With the win, Pitman improves to 12-9 overall and 4-2 in the CCC. Turlock falls to 14-7 and 4-2. Both are now a game behind front-running Atwater (16-4, 5-1), a 55-43 winner over Buhach Colony on Thursday night.
Pitman will visit Atwater on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Randhawa had 16 points in the first half and Pitman led 23-19 at the break. The Pride increased the lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter before Randhawa went to the bench with foul trouble.
The Bulldogs took advantage and pulled ahead 32-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
“It was difficult watching my team play without me,” said Randhawa, who entered Thursday’s game averaging 17 points per contest. “I just tried to be supportive because I know they can do it without me.”
The Bulldogs turned up the defensive pressure after halftime, pressuring the ball and forcing the Pride into numerous turnovers.
However, the defensive intensity didn’t last into the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we just weren’t there tonight and Pitman took advantage of that,” said Turlock coach Mark Musselman. “We preach single-digit quarters and I don’t think we had one.”
Actually, the Bulldogs did limit Pitman to seven points in the third quarter – none from Randh,awa – but the Pride erupted for 23 in the fourth.
The Pride tied the score 32-32 and then went up by a bucket on back-to-back layups by Cerah Moren. Randhawa then corralled a missed Turlock shot and stepped out to sink a 3-pointer that made it 37-32 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds, remaining.
Another 3-pointer by Olivia Salafia stretched the lead to 40-32 before Moren found Michelle Griffin cutting to the basket for an easy layup that made it a 10-point lead.
A hook shot by 6-3 senior center Andrea Selkow made it 44-32 and another layup by Salafia with 2:56 remaining was the final bucket in the 16-0 run.
Randhawa was the key, though. Her ability to handle the ball in the face of Turlock’s pressure and open up the floor led to easy buckets.
“She’s a talented player,” said Pitman coach Dustin Curtiss. “She’s one of our most confident players with the ball in her hands and she usually makes plays to keep everyone else involved.”
If the Bulldogs had any notions of a late-game heroics, Randhawa put an end to those with a three-point. She drove toward the hoop, faked a pass to a player on the wing and then finished her drive with a layup while drawing a foul. The ensuing free-throw made it 53-38 with 1:02 to play.
Six-foot sophomore forward Jaydon Williams led Turlock with 12 points, while senior Dezmine Washington had eight and sophomore Jada Washington seven.
The Washington sisters, who played last season for Pitman before transferring to Turlock, were up against their old team for the first time, adding an emotional component to the game.
“I’m not in the girls’ heads so I don’t know, but that’s what I think,” said Musselman, when asked if his team may have been caught up in the emotion of the contest. “I think it’s more the girls trying to figure each out and find a rhythm with the new additions.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Comments