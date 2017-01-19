High School Sports

January 19, 2017 5:48 PM

Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Friday, January 20

Girls basketball

6 p.m. – Bret Harte at Calaveras, Linden at Sonora

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Oakdale, Lathrop at Kimball, East Union at Manteca, Sierra at Weston Ranch

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Downey at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Davis, Modesto at Enochs, Beyer at Johansen, Pitman at Turlock, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Golden Valley at Merced

7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Ripon, Hughson at Riverbank, Patterson at Livingston, Ceres at Central Valley, Delhi at Waterford, Gustine at Orestimba, Bret Harte at Calaveras

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Turlock, Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, ABLE at Big Valley Christian

5:30 p.m. – Manteca at East Union

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Johansen at Gregori, Downey at Davis, Modesto at Beyer, Turlock at Buhach Colony, Atwater at Merced, El Capitan at Pitman

6 p.m. – Delhi at Waterford, Gustine at Orestimba, Mt. Oaks at Big Valley Christian

High School Sports

