Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Friday, January 20

Girls basketball
6 p.m. – Bret Harte at Calaveras, Linden at Sonora
7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Oakdale, Lathrop at Kimball, East Union at Manteca, Sierra at Weston Ranch
Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Downey at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Davis, Modesto at Enochs, Beyer at Johansen, Pitman at Turlock, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Golden Valley at Merced
7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Ripon, Hughson at Riverbank, Patterson at Livingston, Ceres at Central Valley, Delhi at Waterford, Gustine at Orestimba, Bret Harte at Calaveras
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Turlock, Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, ABLE at Big Valley Christian
5:30 p.m. – Manteca at East Union
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Johansen at Gregori, Downey at Davis, Modesto at Beyer, Turlock at Buhach Colony, Atwater at Merced, El Capitan at Pitman
6 p.m. – Delhi at Waterford, Gustine at Orestimba, Mt. Oaks at Big Valley Christian
Comments