Stanislaus District home to five of section’s six Model Coaches

Five of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s six Model Coaches hail from the Stanislaus District.
Turlock High girls golf coach Mary Krupka, Hilmar volleyball coach Catherine Mendes, Merced football coach Rob Scheidt, Los Banos tennis coach Lynn Barcellos and Sierra girls soccer coach Manuel Pires have been honored for being role models on campus and in their respective communities.
Sacramento Waldorf boys basketball coach Dean Stark was also recognized.
Each of the recipients will receive a plaque and a lifetime Sac-Joaquin Section pass during an awards breakfast on April 25 in Lodi.
In 16 years, the section has named 98 Model Coaches from 65 schools, and Sierra High has been a regular recipient. Pires is the fifth coach from Sierra to receive the award.
“Coach Pires is the epitome of selflessness; simply stated, it’s never about him,” Sierra athletic director Anthony Chapman said. “He exemplifies the characteristics you want in a coach. He always sets the needs of the athletes above his own.”
Pires began the program in 2004, the same year Sierra opened. He has been the architect of a program that has won 11 Valley Oak League championships and four section banners, and he recently celebrated his 400th career victory.
His impact reaches beyond the high school fields. Pires helped found the Manteca Futbol Club and has donated more than 10 gallons of blood, among other endeavors and affiliations.
Krupka has coached a variety of sports at Turlock, including softball, girls basketball and volleyball. However, for the last 15 years she’s spearheaded one of the most successful girls golf programs in the southern half of the section.
Turlock has won 13 consecutive Central California Conference championships and two Division I south titles. Turlock has qualified for the Northern California Regional tournament twice. Amazingly, her overall record is 192-5.
Krupka’s annual fundraiser, 4x4 In Motion, has raised money for scholarships at the school.
“Her specialty is creating an environment where her athletes learn more about life than putting and driving,” Turlock athletic director Mike Brown said. “I have heard her talk to her athletes about being reliable, being kind to each other, and about preparing to be their best. She coaches them to be great people over being great golfers.”
Mendes has been a fixture at Hilmar since 1975, when she began decades of service to the girls basketball (30 years), volleyball (26 years) and track and field programs.
Though she has transitioned to the middle school, Mendes continues to support Yellowjacket athletics. In the fall, she led the junior varsity team to its third straight Trans-Valley League title.
“That’s who Ms. Mendes is – she answers the call,” former Hilmar principal Alan Peterson said. “She’s paved the way in Hilmar for all female athletes, fought for them, taught them and demanded their best. She has simply led a life in service to the entire community of Hilmar. I would call her not only a model coach, but a model educator.”
Scheidt personifies the section’s ultimate pursuit, “victory with honor,” Merced principal Jon Schaefer said.
The longtime football coach has been an influential member of Young Life, a Merced County-wide multicultural ministry for children, and Bears Give Back, a campus community service group.
On top of that, his football program has defined success in the Central California Conference. Merced has won eight league titles and Scheidt has been named Coach of the Year eight times.
“The best way for me to convey my admiration, respect and reverence for coach Scheidt is if I could choose on coach to mentor my son and teach him character, competition and above all else, pursuing victory with honor, it would be, without a doubt, Rob Scheidt.”
Barcellos, a former Division I singles champion at Grace Davis in 1980-81, has helped groom young tennis players and teachers, alike, in Los Banos.
She has coached the Tigers’ girls tennis team for the last 22 years and the boys for 20 years. Along the way, her teams have won a total of 20 league titles and she’s been named Coach of the Year 13 times. Her girls program currently owns an 87-match winning streak.
Away from the courts, Barcellos has been a Los Banos Teachers Association Building rep for the last 15 years. The organization helps new teachers acclimate to their new school and community. She’s also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a woman’s organization for the higher-educated.
“I feel Lynn is more than deserving for a Model Coach award,” Los Banos athletic director Joe Barcellos said. “Beyond the individual accolades, she has sent several players onto colleges, has taken girls to the section’s Women in Sports Conference and she is well-respected in the area’s tennis circles.”
