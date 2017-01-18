Rankings: Turlock’s Washington sisters cleared in time to play former team

Dezmine and Jada Washington have been cleared by the Sac-Joaquin Section in time to take the court against their former team.
The Washington sisters made their season debut for the Turlock High girls basketball team on Tuesday and wasted no time asserting themselves in the Central California Conference title chase.
Sophomore Jada Washington scored a game-high 20 points as the second-ranked Bulldogs rolled Buhach Colony, 77-45.
Turlock travels to Pitman Thursday for what promises to be an emotionally-charged rivalry game. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.
“They’re really talented. They were great girls to have and I never had any issue with them,” Pitman coach Dustin Curtiss said. “It makes it tougher on our program. Those are two athletes playing (across town), but this isn’t the first time someone has gone to play at Turlock.
“I’m sure there will be some emotion involved, but in the end, we’re playing the game of basketball. In the long run, that’s all it is.”
The Washington sisters sat out the first 19 games of the season as their transfer from Pitman was sorted out by school and section officials.
Turlock athletic director Mike Brown was notified of their eligibility Tuesday morning and they were on the floor that night for coach Mark Musselman.
Father Eddie Washington said his girls transferred from Pitman, where older Jasmine Washington starred for the Pride from 2007-11, following a falling out with the basketball program.
“I didn’t get a lot of info why they were leaving,” Curtiss said.
Eddie Washington has been outspoken in his fight to get his daughters cleared. He contends the Pitman coaching staff played favorites when it came to minutes and resources in practice, and those issues affected his girls’ health and demeanor.
“Dezmine has had anxiety attacks,” Eddie Washington wrote in a letter to the Turlock Unified School District’s Board of Trustees and section, and “... Jada admitted she was unhappy and it was ruining the usual joy she had in playing the sport.”
So the family sought a change of scenery and waited as the process stretched out over the first eight weeks of the season.
“The grown-ups finally got it right,” Musselman said.
With the addition of the Washington sisters, Turlock is now as deep and talented as any team in the Stanislaus District. The challenge for Musselman is making it all mesh on the fly.
The Bulldogs are in the thick of the hunt, tied with fifth-ranked Atwater at 4-1 in the CCC. Pitman, Buhach Colony and Merced are all a game back at 3-2.
“It makes us a little quicker and a little more athletic,” Musselman said. “Instead of the speed of the game slowing down when we substitute, now the speed picks up. There is no drop off at all when we got to the bench. Moving froward, it’s going to be hard to decide who to start.”
Atwater is responsible for the Bulldogs’ only loss, but Turlock remains No. 2 in The Bee’s All-District large-school poll based on its new arrivals.
“Both of them are athletic, young ladies,” Musselman said. “More than that, though, throughout this whole ordeal they’ve come to work everyday with a smile on their face and a great attitude. They’ve busted their tails in practice as they were preparing to play. Now they’re bringing to game what they’ve brought to practice since November.”
Here’s a closer look at the large- and small-school polls, which take into consideration performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as of Jan. 17).
Large School
1. Modesto Christian (12-3, 5-0): The Crusaders had their 10-game winning streak snapped by McClatchy of Sacramento at the MLK Showcase in Stockton, but bounced back with a 78-49 victory over Enochs on Tuesday. Nicole Warwick scored a season-high 25 in the win. MaxPreps: 8.
2. Turlock (14-6, 4-1): With the arrival of the Washington sisters, the Bulldogs now have one of the deepest lineups in the Stanislaus District. Can coach Mark Musselman make it all mesh in time for a run at the Central California Conference crown? MaxPreps: 23.
3. Merced (12-4, 3-2): Raelynn Blackwell knocked down a deep 3-pointer with 39 seconds left as the Bears went into The Nest and ended Atwater’s nine-game winning streak. Blackwell finished with 19 points. MaxPreps: 41.
4. East Union (13-3, 3-1): The Lancers carried a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home game against Weston Ranch. The true test looms Friday, when East Union travels across town to face Manteca and McDonald’s All-American Loretta Kakala. MaxPreps: 20.
5. Atwater (15-4, 4-1): The Falcons led by nine points at the half, but were outscored 11-2 over the final 4 minutes, 51 seconds in a stunning loss to the Bears. Atwater played long stretches without its leading scorers, Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce, both of whom were in early foul trouble. MaxPreps: 27.
Others: Manteca, Enochs, Patterson.
Small School
1. Calaveras (15-2, 5-0): Calaveras took control of the Mother Lode League – and supplanted Argonaut atop the small-school rankings – with a 16-0 run to close the first half on Tuesday. Calaveras has won six straight. MaxPreps: 19.
2. Argonaut (17-2, 4-1): The Mustangs had their 17-game winning streak snapped by Calaveras. Argonaut was outscored 28-12 in the first half, but closed to within 52-47 thanks to a 25-point barrage in the fourth quarter. MaxPreps: 21.
3. Mariposa (17-2, 5-0): Kristen Dubberke had 20 points in a victory over rival Le Grand Tuesday. The next two games could be a real test for Mariposa: at Ripon Christian Saturday and a home game against Orestimba, also unbeaten in the SL. MaxPreps: 49.
4. Sonora (13-4, 3-2): The Wildcats took it on the chin last week with back-to-back losses to Argonaut and Calaveras, but Sonora’s next two games are against sub-.500 teams (Linden and Amador). MaxPreps: 31.
5. Hilmar (11-6, 4-1): The Yellowjackets have won three straight since a narrow 39-38 loss to Trans-Valley League leader Mountain House, including wins over Riverbank, Ripon Christian and Escalon. MaxPreps: 96.
Others: Orestimba, Ripon, Escalon.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
