Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

Modesto Bee sports writers Joe Cortez and James Burns discuss high school basketball in this week's edition of Stanislaus Sports Weekly for the week of Jan. 16, 2017.

High School Football

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.

High School Football

Sights and Sounds: Downey at Central Catholic

From pregame to postgame, here are some of the sights and sounds from the Downey-Central Catholic game that goes beyond the field of play. Central Catholic handled Downey 27-6 in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

