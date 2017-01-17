Notes: MaxPreps names Oakdale’s Semone top offensive player in section

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman

2:20 Blue Mass at St Joseph's

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis