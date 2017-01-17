Notes: MaxPreps names Oakdale’s Semone top offensive player in section

Will Semone no longer feels like a “wannabe.”
The Oakdale High football star’s stock went from 0-to-100 with an address change.
Semone transferred from Central Catholic, where he was nothing more than a platoon player for the four-time CIF State champions, to Oakdale, where he turned himself into a record-setting running back.
Semone rushed for a Stanislaus District-record 2,851 yards in 16 games, guiding the Mustangs to Valley Oak League, Sac-Joaquin Section and State Bowl titles.
The awards have followed.
In December, Semone was named The Bee’s All-District Football Player of the Year, which greased the tracks for his honor as MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section Offensive Player of the Year.
Once a face in the crowd at Central Catholic, Semone finished his career in the same spotlight as St. Mary’s quarterback Jake Dunniway, the section’s Player of the Year, and Del Oro’s Mason Hurst, the Defensive Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year.
“It means something because it’s the whole section. It’s not just our area,” Semone said. “It’s a pretty big area with all the powerhouse schools, like St. Mary’s and Folsom. It means a lot and I appreciate it a bunch. It doesn’t just make me look good, but it also makes our league, school and coaches look good.”
Semone said the awards have helped expand his recruitment and reputation. He expects to announce his college plans in a week or two. Signing Day is Feb. 1.
“It definitely has opened some doors for me,” he said. “There’s been a little bit of college interest. No scholarships yet, probably because I’m undersized, but the respect I’ve gained at the gym or when I see people. I’m not the kid that is a wannabe anymore, but one that actually proved myself.”
Oakdale coach Trent Merzon was the section’s Medium Schools Coach of the Year, while junior offensive lineman Nico Sarale was a first-team selection.
Three Stanislaus District linebackers made the first team: Turlock’s Mustafa Noel-Johnson, the Central California Conference’s two-time Defensive Player of the Year; Downey’s Aaric Holt, who had 149 tackles and captained a much-improved unit; and Sonora’s Bradley Canepa, who returned from a lacerated kidney to record 140 tackles and earn a share of the Mother Lode League’s MVP award.
Manteca junior quarterback Gino Campiotti was a first-team utility player. Campiotti was the Valley Oak League’s Outstanding Offensive Player, but also handled kicking and punting duties. He’s also a capable safety.
Central Catholic’s Bryce Wade rounded out the Stanislaus District’s first-team selections. The All-District kicker was 4 of 7 on field goals, converted 50 of 51 extra-point kicks, and had 36 touchbacks.
Pitman senior offensive lineman Chris Martinez, Los Banos senior offensive lineman Jacob Geist, Manteca junior defensive lineman Justin Kakala, Central Catholic senior linebacker Montell Bland and Pitman senior defensive back Devan Bass were named to the second team.
Davis to honor retiring coach: Former Davis wrestling coach Bob Quick will retire after the 2016-17 school year and will be honored in the school’s gymnasium Wednesday night before a Modesto Metro Conference dual match against Gregori.
Quick, 62, guided the Spartans’ wrestling program from 1991 to 1999. Under his tutelage, Davis had 24 individual league champions (back then, the Spartans competed in the Central California Conference), 16 state qualifiers, eight state medalists, three state finalists and two state champs – Matt Demurs and Billy Blunt, both in 1996.
A native of Binghamton, N.Y., Quick came to California to wrestle at UCLA, where he met his wife, Chris. Upon graduation, he moved to Modesto and began his teaching career. He’s taught mathematics at Davis since 1991.
The ceremony honoring quick will begin at 6 p.m., pushing back the start time of the dual meet. After the match, there will be a reception at Buffalo Wild Wings at the Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Rd., Modesto.
Merced High Hall of Fame: On March 25, Merced High will host its Hall of Fame banquet at the Yosemite Hall on the Merced Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $50 and include a no-host bar (5 p.m.) and dinner (7 p.m.). There will also be a dessert auction.
The Bears will honor: the 1993 CIF State championship track team; Mark Bauer, baseball; Jake Bragonier, tennis; Mike Girardi, basketball; Eddie Guerrero, basketball; Ronnie Hoyt, golf; Matt Kennedy, aquatics; Shelly Nieto, track; Johnny Olivarez, football and baseball; Fran Oneto, baseball; Joe Ovatt, football and track; Lori Powell, volleyball, basketball and softball; Al Roberts, football and basketball; Mark Slaton, football and track; Anthony Volsan, football and track; coach Greg McKinstry; and community member Lou Mondo.
For more information, contact athletic director Paul Hogue at (209) 325-1063 or email phogue@muhsd.org.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments