Modesto Christian girls feeling charitable, give away game from free-throw line

Missed free throws cooled off the Modesto Christian High girls basketball team at the MLK Showcase.
The Crusaders missed 15 shots from the charity stripe on Monday, resulting in a 54-47 loss to McClatchy of Sacramento.
McClatchy is the top program in the Sacramento region, according to The Sacramento Bee, and won without McDonald’s All-American nominee Jordan Cruz. The Utah-commit sat out with an undisclosed injury.
No matter.
McClatchy (13-2) leaned on Courtesy Clark and Sara Shimizu who combined for 33 points. Clark had a game-high 18 points, while Shimizu knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Shimizu did most of her damage in the second quarter, canning burying three 3s as McClatchy built a 29-25 lead.
Modesto Christian had won its previous 10 games, but couldn’t overcome its lack of offense from the free-throw or 3-point lines.
Nicole Warwick was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line, but the rest of the team was just 5 of 17.
Warwick was the only Crusader in double figures with 13. Twin sister Meagan Warwick and 6-foot-4 sophomore forward D’aja Bryant had eight, while Jasmine Spencer and Casandra White had seven apiece.
White notched Modesto Christian’s only 3-pointer in the second quarter.
The Crusaders (11-3, 4-0) jumped back into Modesto Metro Conference play on Tuesday at Enochs (7-7, 4-0). They’ll close the week at Downey (1-15, 0-4) on Thursday.
Comments