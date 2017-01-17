Rankings: Inside track to MMC title on line when Beyer, Modesto clash

The Beyer High boys basketball team will host Modesto High on Wednesday in a game that has been building since the fall.
In November, the Modesto Metro Conference’s athletic directors decided that Modesto Christian would not be eligible to win the league title this season.
They covet much loftier, shinier prizes, said Donnie Wallace, the Modesto City Schools athletic director, referring to the private school powerhouse’s record 18 Sac-Joaquin Section championships.
That decision shifted the focus back to the pack, where No. 3 Beyer has established itself as the top public-school program in the city of Modesto. The Patriots have won 27 of its 32 league games over the last two-plus years. Fifth-ranked Modesto is running a distant second, tied with Enochs with 13 league wins over that same period.
On Wednesday, the two will clash at Patriots Pavilion for the inside track to the MMC title.
Patriots coach Kyle McKim tried his best to diffuse the importance of the game: “All the teams in the MMC ... we get everybody’s best shot every night.” But even he understands the significance of the athletic directors’ decision in November. At last long last, Beyer has a real chance at its first MMC crown and first league title of any sort since 2004. Back then, the Patriots played in the Central California Conference.
The Patriots have won 25 straight games against Modesto City Schools programs, but they’ve been pushed to the edge at home by the Panthers the last two seasons. The two home games have been decided by two points: 77-76 last season and 67-66 in overtime in 2015.
“Definitely, the MoHi game the last two years, it’s been close both times,” McKim said. “They’ve give us some great games. We know it will be battle when we play them, for sure.”
Modesto is fueled by guards Markus Brady and Ryan Silva and center Esteban Martin. Silva erupted for 21 points in a loss to Modesto Christian, while Martin averaged 16 points in two league games last week.
“Silva is one of the best players in the league,” McKim said. “He’s added another dimension to his game, in terms of being able to put the ball on the ground and get to the rim. Last year, he was more of a spot-up shooter.”
The game tips at 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s large- and small-school polls, which take into consideration performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as of Jan. 16).
Large School
1. Modesto Christian (11-5, 4-0): The Crusaders began the week with a 61-47 victory over Newark Memorial at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic. Tyler Williams was the player of the game with 17 points and seven rounds. MaxPreps: 20.
2. Manteca (12-5, 4-0): Reserve guard Kyle Bolding made a layup at the buzzer, lifting the Buffaloes to an 86-84 overtime victory over Rancho Mirage at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic. Tydus Verhoeven was the player of the game with 15 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots. MaxPreps: 11.
3. Beyer (12-5, 4-0): The Patriots begin a pivotal stretch on the Modesto Metro Conference calendar, beginning with a home game against Modesto on Wednesday evening. Beyer has won four straight games by an average margin of nearly 22 points. MaxPreps: 25.
4. Central Catholic (12-4, 3-1): The Raiders were beaten in double overtime by Mission of San Francisco during a Martin Luther King showcase at Piedmont High. Central Catholic begins a five-game homestand Thursday with East Union. MaxPreps: 8.
5. Modesto (8-7, 3-1): The Panthers battled top-ranked Modesto Christian for three quarters before wilting in the fourth quarter. Led by Silva and Martin, Modesto can remain in the hunt for an MMC title with a victory Wednesday at Beyer. MaxPreps: 67.
Small School
1. Ripon (14-4, 3-0): The Indians entered Tuesday’s game against Riverbank on a four-game winning streak, including wins at Hughson and Mountain House. A rivalry game with Ripon Christian, the reigning Trans-Valley League champion, awaits Ripon on Friday. MaxPreps: 32.
2. Calaveras (16-2, 4-0): Calaveras went to Bud Castle Gym and upset Sonora, formerly the No. 1-ranked team; hosted Argonaut in another pivotal Mother Lode League battle on Tuesday. MaxPreps: 41.
3. Sonora (13-4, 4-1): The Wildcats had their 10-game winning streak snapped by Calaveras, but have a favorable schedule ahead: at Linden (Friday), vs. Amador (Jan. 24), vs. Bret Harte (Jan. 27). MaxPreps: 32.
4. Argonaut (15-3, 3-1): The Mustangs bounced back from a 72-60 loss at Sonora with a 36-point victory over Summerville. MaxPreps: 44.
5. Hilmar (11-7, 3-1): This spot has been reserved for the second-best team in the TVL and this week that honor belongs to the Yellowjackets, who held serve at home against Riverbank and Ripon Christian. MaxPreps: 89.
