Coach: MC’s Williams ‘best player in gym’ at MaxPreps MLK Classic

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman Pause

2:20 Blue Mass at St Joseph's

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:47 Suspect pointed gun at CHP officer, law enforcement spokesman says

1:15 Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

2:06 Hackathon turns ideas into apps - in just 30 hours