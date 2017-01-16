Coach: MC’s Williams ‘best player in gym’ at MaxPreps MLK Classic

With a perfect effort from beyond the 3-point line and a house full of college scouts, Tyler Williams may have put himself back on the Division I radar.
The springy Modesto Christian High guard made both 3s he attempted, forcing Newark Memorial High to pick its poison with Williams, whose explosive play around the rim has never been questioned.
Newark Memorial was often wrong in a 61-47 loss to the Crusaders at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic on Monday at Saint Mary’s College. Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds, leading a balanced attack for Modesto Christian.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior played in the shadows of guards Christian Ellis (Southern Illinois Edwardsville), Jordan Hollins-Buckner (Fresno City), Jay Chen (Grand View University) and Darrian Grays last year, but has returned a more committed and determined player.
That focus has allowed Williams’ talents to shine, and on Monday, coaches from Saint Mary’s, Pacific, Santa Clara and San Francisco got a close-up.
“He was the best player in the gym,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “He shot it well and when he shoots it well he is unstoppable getting to the rim.
“Every time we needed a bucket, he delivered.”
Modesto Christian trailed 23-21 and a slow start was to blame. The Crusaders had just six points in the first quarter, showing some nerves on the college court. They returned to the floor in the second half a different team, outscoring the Cougars 40-24 over the final 16 minutes.
“I thought our guys came out a little nervous,” Fantazia said. “In the second half, we relaxed; we kind of settled in. I thought our defense was incredible.”
Four players scored in double figures in the Crusaders’ seventh consecutive win.
Chris Brown had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Grays had 13 with two 3-pointers. Center Gabe Murphy, a 6-foot-8 junior, finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Modesto Christian (11-5) continued to raise its level of play on the big stage. The Crusaders, despite featuring nine underclassmen and all-star injury report, finished third at the Holiday Hoop Classic and won St. Joseph’s The Island Tournament.
The Crusaders have won eight of their last nine and resume Modesto Metro Conference play with home games against Enochs and Downey on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
Modesto Christian is 4-0 in conference.
“It’s just part of being young. The one thing I like about this team is we don’t get too high or too low,” Fantazia said fo his team’s tendency to play to the caliber of its opponent.
“Whether we are playing well or not, they never have a worried look on the court. That allows us to take blows and punch back against good teams. But against bad teams we just haven’t been able to finish teams convincingly. ‘ almost as if they know they will be OK. Just drives me crazy.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
