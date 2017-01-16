Manteca’s Bolding delivers buzzer-beater at MaxPreps MLK Classic

Kyle Bolding doesn’t need those thick-rimmed glasses to see where this is going.
With each game, his confidence grows and the junior guard becomes a little more valuable to the Manteca High boys basketball team’s season outlook.
On Monday, he helped the Buffaloes take down Rancho Mirage in a battle of 2016 CIF State regional qualifiers at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
Bolding drove the baseline and hit a runner over 6-foot-7 Bryan Talley as the buzzer surrounded, granting Manteca an 86-84 victory over the Rattlers in overtime.
The Buffaloes outscored Rancho Mirage 11-9 in the extra period despite losing its primary ball-handlers early in OT. Tydus Verhoeven and Matt Ender fouled within seconds of each other, forcing coach Brett Lewis to turn to his bench.
He called on Bolding and Derek Range, whose sister, Courtney, starred for Manteca before embarking on a career at Cal.
On Saturday, on a collegiate stage not far from Berkeley, Bolding and Range were the team MVPs, holding the Buffaloes together in crunch time. Bolding had five points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, but it was his daring drive and the trust of his teammates that finally settled this clash of champions.
Manteca (12-5) won the Division III state title last season, while Rancho Mirage (16-3) was knocked out in the first round of the Southern California Division IV tournament.
“Bolding and Range both came in (during) a very tough position. Bolding came in the fourth and spelled Ender for a few minutes and knocked down a big 3,” Lewis said. “Then, when his number was called in overtime, I had confidence in him coming in and not letting there be a drop off.
“Range came in and had two big rebounds in overtime after not playing the entire game before that – that is tough to do. He was ready to go on the bench and we needed that.”
Sophomore Jorge Cedano scored 20 points and sparked the Buffaloes to a 41-33 lead at the half with four 3-pointers. Junior Gino Campiotti had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Dwight Young, the hero in Manteca’s win over Central Catholic last week, tallied 17.
Verhoeven had 15 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots before fouling out.
Lewis praised his team’s balance, depth and composure, especially when the whistle tightened. He believes the experience gained by his bench will bolster the team’s pursuit of Valley Oak League and Sac-Joaquin Section titles.
“That’s very important that guys stepped up without Tydus and Matt and finished a game off,” Lewis said. “That shows that we are versatile and have some depth. That will be big for us in games that we are in this position again.”
That could come as soon as Tuesday, when Manteca resumes VOL play at home against crosstown rival Sierra. The Buffaloes’ depth will be tested again. Junior Justin Kakala was ejected from Monday’s game for an illegal screen and will have to sit.
“That’s a huge loss,” Lewis said.
Kakala was a sophomore call-up for Manteca’s state title run last winter, but Lewis has eased the 6-foot-4 forward into the rotation slowly this season because of football injuries.
Manteca sits atop the VOL at 4-0, while the Timberwolves (11-5) are 2-2.
“Tomorrow’s game will be very difficult. Sierra is a program that is always tough to play,” Lewis said. “They are very disciplined and run their stuff really well. We will be at a disadvantage for sure because we didn’t have time to walk through and work guarding their stuff. We will have to be very focused going into tomorrow’s game.”
One thing is certain, the bench will be ready.
Bolding, who traded his glasses for contacts earlier in the season, has developed into Lewis’ first or second option off the bench. He fearlessly creates for others and himself.
With the game tied at 84-84 and the game clock winding down, Young hovered near the 3-point line, where he drew three defenders. He swung the ball to Bolding, who attacked the post.
His shot passed through the rim as time expired.
“Our rotation is more built on feel of game and matchups,” Lewis said, “but Bolding has been playing really well the last three or four games as our sixth or seventh guy. He is making it really easy to throw him in early when someone isn’t doing what they are asked to do. That is becoming a good luxury to have.”
Manteca is now 2-0 at the MaxPreps MLK Classic after beating Berkeley 76-74 in double overtime last season. Lewis said the showcase against elite competition has served as a barometer for his program.
“The MLK showcase has been a great experience. We are very appreciative of them inviting us two years in a row,” Lewis said. “Last year we got to play at Cal and today we played at Saint Mary’s College. Those are big stages and I truly think it helped us last year when we were in playoffs playing at big arenas.
“Also the fact that we played Berkeley High last year, who was the D-I state runner-up, and we played Rancho Mirage today, who is also going to make a deep playoff run this year. We’ve played good teams that are preparing us for tough league games and playoffs.”
