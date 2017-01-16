Football brawl mars Hawaiian all-star moment for Blands

Central Catholic High School football players Montell and DaRon Bland went to Hawaii with hopes of announcing their college commitments following the Junior Prep Sports Paradise Classic, but an ugly scene wiped out their beautiful moment.
A fight broke out in the stands at Aloha Stadium, forcing officials to call off the title game between Hawaii East and Northern California with 2:59 remaining, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.
The Bland family was seated near the epicenter of the fight, and Louis Bland, Montell’s father, said the emotions and hard hitting on the field spilled into the stands, where Louis Bland said Northern California fans were assaulted, verbally and physically, by fans of the Hawaiian all-stars.
The Northern California contingent had to be escorted out of the stadium by police, via the field and locker room. They waited there for 30 minutes before boarding buses back to their hotels, according to Louis Bland.
“I wouldn’t have brought my boys for a blood game,” Bland said. “I didn’t feel safe for my family. It was chaotic. It was crazy. ‘Go back to California!’ Throwing bottles and stuff from the stands.”
Montell and DaRon Bland were Cal-Hi Sports all-state honorees as juniors, 2016 All-Sac-Joaquin Section preseason selections and Modesto Bee All-District performers last fall. They were selected as Northern California JPS all-stars during a 7-on-7 tournament at De La Salle High last summer.
Montell was a four-year starter for the Raiders at linebacker and running back, winning three CIF State Bowl championships and the 2016 Honor Bowl MVP following a loss to CIF Division I-A State Bowl champion Cathedral Catholic. His cousin, DaRon, was the Valley Oak League’s Defensive Player of the Year last fall. The 6-foot-2 cornerback with track star speed had three interceptions, including a 104-yard pick six against Manteca, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champion.
The Blands were expected to choose between two regional universities: Sacramento State and UC Davis, Causeway Classic rivals. Montell Bland also has interest from Cal Poly and San Jose State. Louis Bland said Montell and DaRon probably will make their announcements this weekend following a final recruiting trip to Sacramento State.
Stingers up for Grover – Sacramento State football coach Jody Sears has made the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section a regular stop on the recruiting trail.
After landing a commitment from St. Mary’s wide receiver Dewey Cotton in the fall, Sears has added another downfield target: Downey’s 6-4 Calvin Grover, an All-District selection who verbally committed following a campus visit over the weekend.
Grover was Brett Neves’ favorite target in the Knights’ Air Raid offense, racking up 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns on 73 catches. He leaves Downey with 1,826 yards, 14 touchdowns, 112 catches and two Modesto Metro Conference titles during a two-year varsity career.
He’ll make his commitment official during a Signing Day celebration at Downey on Feb. 1 alongside girls soccer star Hannah Souza (Nevada).
“I’m very excited to be able to represent NorCal and Downey at the next level,” Grover said. “They are building something, and you can see by the steps they’ve taken that they’re on the right track. Coach Sears and coach (Fred) Kelley were straight with me throughout the process, and that’s been rare during my recruiting.”
Sacramento State hopes Grover won’t be the last Stanislaus District talent to commit. The Hornets are also pursuing Sonora defensive end/offensive lineman Killian Rosko (6-5, 245), the Mother Lode League’s Defensive Player of the Year, and the Blands.
Kakala a McDonald’s All American – Manteca forward Loretta Kakala was named to the West roster for the McDonald’s All American Game, which will be played March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.
Kakala, who began her prep career at East Union before transferring across town as a sophomore, was the only girls player from Northern California picked for the basketball showcase.
The 6-3 senior has been one of the most sought-after athletes in the Stanislaus District, regardless of sport and gender, because of her size, athleticism and advanced offensive game. She is capable of handling the ball, facing-up her opponent and playing with her back to the basket – all while commanding double and triple teams.
Kakala, who has committed to Louisville, proved worthy of her McDonald’s nomination last week. She had 25 points and 25 rebounds in a Valley Oak League win over Kimball, and one day later, posted 15 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to No. 1 Modesto Christian. The Crusaders sent waves of defenders at Kakala, who stepped out of trouble with her patented spin move.
Other recruiting news – Nevada might still be the frontrunner for Pitman’s 6-4, 255-pound offensive lineman Chris Martinez, but Arizona and San Diego State have reportedly shown late interest in the Central California Conference’s Lineman of the Year. ... Beyer defensive lineman Dylan Weltmer (6-5, 240), an All-District selection, has picked up an offer from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. ... Gregori middle linebacker Dominic Barandica (6-0, 215) will sign with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, a premier Division III program.
