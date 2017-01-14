Modesto Christian girls swarm Kakala, Buffs at MLK Showcase

One by one, the starters for the Modesto Christian girls basketball team launched themselves into coach Robb Spencer, bumping shoulders as they were announced.
With each one, Spencer had to catch himself.
The 17th-year coach laughingly blamed his stumbles on new shoes, but there’s something to be said about his guard-oriented Crusaders at game time: The bigger the challenge the better.
Modesto Christian swarmed highly-touted 6-foot-3 forward Loretta Kakala early and used a commanding 27-0 run to overwhelm Manteca in 57-29 victory at the MLK Showcase on Saturday afternoon.
With eight guards on its nine-man roster and 16 years between a legitimate post presence, Modesto Christian is programmed to play with the spirit of David.
On Saturday, Kakala played the role of Goliath.
“Everybody is a big and a guard, because they’ve had to learn to play against bigs,” Spencer said. “You learn to get down there and push with them.”
Nicole Warwick led a balanced attack with 15 points and five rebounds, while Jasmine Spencer had 11 points and six rebounds. Eight players scored in the victory, the Crusaders’ 10th straight.
Sophomore center D’aja Bryant had eight points, Meagan Warwick chipped in seven, and Alyssa Sandoval had six points and five rebounds off the bench for Modesto Christian (11-2, 4-0 in Modesto Metro Conference), the top-ranked team in the Stanislaus District.
“How do you game plan for that? Most teams only got one, two or three (scorers) and you don’t have to worry about anyone else,” coach Spencer said. “With us, I believe you have to worry about all eight. There’s going to be a problem if you don’t worry about all eight. Any one of them can go for 20 in a heartbeat.
“This group has been together so long. They are capable and they have the confidence. It’s a beautiful thing … a coach’s dream.”
One night after a 65-52 Valley Oak League victory over Kimball, Manteca (7-9, 4-0 VOL), which also volunteered Saturday morning at its lower-level tournament, had little left in the tank for the holiday showcase.
The Buffaloes were held scoreless for nearly eight minutes as the Crusaders built a commanding 25-point cushion.
Kakala scored with a scooping layup on the game’s opening possession, and then …
“We couldn’t convert against their press,” said Manteca coach Ryan Bono, an assistant with the school’s boys CIF State Division III championship team last winter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well. We got some good looks early, but they didn’t fall.”
Meanwhile, Modesto Christian could do no wrong, taking the suspense out of this intra-district battle with a 27-0 charge. The Crusaders attacked on the fly, from afar and even down low, countering Kakala’s height and range with nifty interior passing.
Rachel Smith, Sandoval and Spencer canned 3-pointers during the decisive rally, and Modesto Christian extended possessions with the offensive rebound.
Despite giving away considerable height to Kakala, the Crusaders outrebounded the Buffaloes 40-27, including 18-10 on the offensive glass.
“When all eight can score, everybody is pushing it up, everybody is running lanes, everybody is confident shooting 3s, and everybody is confident attacking the basket,” coach Spencer said. “Once it hits, we just go and there’s no holding back.”
And Manteca, the VOL frontrunner, was caught up in the wash.
Kakala finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds one night after posting a monster double-double against Kimball. Kakala, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, had 25 points and 25 rebounds Friday.
The Crusaders were determined to make her a facilitator, not a scorer.
“Every time she touched it, we wanted to double down on her,” coach Spencer said. “We wanted to make her a passer and make somebody else beat us. She can’t score and pass, so we tried to take one of those away and I think we did a pretty good job.”
Kakala had just six points in the first half. She scored all seven of the team’s points in the fourth quarter before leaving the game with about 3 minutes left.
Bono praised the Louisville commit for staying within the system and keeping her teammates involved, even as the game went sideways.
“Loretta is very unselfish player. Honestly, as a coach, she’s too unselfish at times,” Bono said. “But she’s a consummate team player. She’ll always stay within the offense and stay within the team, and she knows that. That’s what makes her a solid and legit player.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
MLK Showcase
Early results from Saturday’s MLK Showcase at Modesto Christian:
Mt. Eden 60, Tracy 28
Golden Valley 64, Weston Ranch 39
Heritage 59, Edison 48
Modesto Christian 57, Manteca 29
