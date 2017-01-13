Hustle, Heart & Grit spark Sierra to victory over Central Catholic

With all things being equal, including talent and Valley Oak League record, Thursday’s girls soccer match between Central Catholic and Sierra was decided by Hustle, Heart and Grit.
Let’s meet them, shall we?
“Hustle” was played by Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn, the Notre Dame commit with the weight of an entire program on her shoulders. She’s the leader of a young and dynamic roster thirsting for section glory, and one of the state’s top producers.
Starring as “Heart” was Daisy Valencia, the midfielder who didn’t give up her run in the 57th minute and was rewarded with the game-winning goal. The only goal.
The Timberwolves hung tight to that 1-0 lead thanks in large part to “Grit,” sophomore goalie Callie Crain, who overcame injury and illness to preserve the shutout.
Crain made three saves in the final 10 minutes as Sierra (13-1, 4-0) withstood an all-in attack by the Raiders (7-3-1, 3-1), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Central Catholic coach Dalton Duval offered perspective to his girls after the loss.
“It was two teams battling; a really good game,” Duval said. “This was a good checkpoint to see where everybody’s at. It’s only the fourth game in, so it’s early. They just need to keep peaking and peaking and get a little better each time. The good thing is we play each team twice, so we’ll have an opportunity to get back at them. They’re a good team, a good side.”
Sierra’s break-through came on a broken play. Shinn and Kaleigh Doyle were caught making the same diagonal run into the penalty box.
Shinn chased down the heavily-weighted through ball, catching it near the end line. With the ball at her foot, the Central Catholic defense naturally gravitated toward Shinn, whose 24 goals were second in the Sac-Joaquin Section entering Thursday’s games.
“Part of our focal point was we always have to be aware of where she’s at on the field,” Duval said. “That’s field awareness, because she is so dangerous. They only had two or three decent opportunities, but she created the one.”
Crain made it stick, too. She left her feet for two saves in the final minutes, including a shot by Anna Ballatorre.
“She’s been battling some issues, but she was focused and ready to step on the field and play,” Pires said of Crain. “She gave it everything she has and did a great job back there.”
The Timberwolves have outscored league opponents 23-0 and boast 11 shutouts. They had to work a little harder for this latest clean sheet, though.
Like Crain, Kayley Alvarado, yet another sophomore, has been slowed by the flu bug, but the fullback refused to miss the match.
Alvarado helped shut down the Raiders’ two-prong attack, Ballatorre and Mya Ridenour, matching their speed in space and physicality on the ball.
“(Alvarado) has been sick but she came to school so she could play,” Pires said. “We had to sub her a couple of times, but she battled all the way through.”
Pires said the level of dedication and courage exhibited by Crain and Alvarado speaks to the importance of Thursday’s match. The Timberwolves and Raiders were tied atop the league table in points and one of only three unbeatens.
There’s only two now (Manteca is 2-0).
“Those two, Callie and Kayley, they both have that mentality,” Pires said. “They want to be on the field to help the team to step through everything. It doesn’t matter what they’re going through, they’re going to battle through.”
The Timberwolves needed to win only battle in the offensive end.
Shinn rescued a through ball from the end line, sliding a low cross past Central Catholic goalie Madi Girard and onto the foot of Valencia.
“It was her hustle and speed to keep that play alive,” Pires said of Shinn, who slipped once on a shot at the top of the box and air-mailed a freekick. “Daisy was prepared. As soon as the ball was laid off, she was in good position.”
Valencia ran right past her defender and through the ball, redirecting it into an open net for her fifth goal of the season.
Shinn now has 14 assists.
“That was a great finish right there,” Pires said. “We out-hustled them in the back. … This team (Central Catholic), they are very rock-solid defensively. They attack and very organized, and well-coached. We knew we would have to play our ‘A’ game to get three points.”
The rematch is set for Feb. 7 at David Patton Field.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
