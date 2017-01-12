Oh, to be Young: Manteca shooter buries late 3 to beat Central Catholic

Tydus Verhoeven dominated for long stretches, but Dwight Young needed only an instant to turn the game in Manteca High’s favor.
Young buried a step-back 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and Central Catholic missed a potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer as the Buffaloes celebrated a 61-58 victory on Thursday evening.
With the win, Manteca (11-5, 4-0) asserted itself as the team to beat in the ever-competitive Valley Oak League. The reigning CIF Division III state champions have won four consecutive games to open league play.
Meanwhile, Central Catholic had its five-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion.
The Raiders (12-3, 3-1) had two chances to win and tie the game in the final 9.8 seconds. Malcolm Clayton missed a pair of free throws and then Cooper Wilson’s desperation 3 at the horn was off the mark.
“I couldn’t ask for better opportunities,” Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson said. “Even though it failed and we had the opportunity to win the game with that 3 and those two free throws, the disappointment is there but it’s hard to be too frustrated when you got kids with that kind of heart fighting back three or four times.”
After a choppy start, the game finally delivered on the hype. Two of The Bee’s top large-school programs traded furious runs in the second half, setting up a dramatic exchange of 3s in the fourth quarter.
“Big games like this … these are the games you want to play in,” Verhoeven said.
Central Catholic trailed by nine early in the third quarter but took a 39-37 lead with a 13-2 run. Manteca answered with a 10-2 spurt of its own and built a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
Josh Hamilton brought Central Catholic all the way back with a personal 10-0 blitz. His fall-away jumper along the baseline gave the Raiders a 58-56 lead with 1:04 left.
“They’ve got veterans (who) have been on varsity awhile. They know how to play,” Verhoeven said. “I was expecting a run. They were missing some shots they usually make, but I give it to them, they made a run at the end.”
Hamilton had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
“I’m more happy with us battling back,” Manteca coach Brett Lewis said. “We had a lead and they took it, and then we answered right back. That’s something we can build on. Good teams don’t go away. They proved that and we proved that.”
The 6-foot-8 Verhoeven – a rising Division I recruit with a 7-foot wingspan – led all players with 27 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots, but he deferred to a fearless guard half his size in the final minute.
Trailing 58-56 with under a minute to go, Gino Campiotti drove the lane and tossed up an off-balanced shot. Matt Ender collected the rebound and handed the ball off to Young, blanketed by Central Catholic’s Amrit Dhaliwal.
Instead of running clock, Young, a catalyst in the Buffaloes’ run to a historic state championship, feint the drive and popped back out beyond the arc.
With a hand in his face, he launched the go-ahead 3.
On the bench, Lewis traveled the range of emotions, from frustration to suspense to glee.
“It probably was an awful shot,” Lewis said. “I’m yelling ‘No, no, no,’ but when he hits it I’m screaming, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’ That’s Dwight, man. He always hits big shots for us. He’s been doing that for a year and a half now. I’m glad he made it.”
Lewis praised Young for staying in the moment, despite being shadowed for three-plus quarters by Dhaliwal, who battled through leg cramps. Young scored nine of his 13 points in the second half.
“He didn’t get too much daylight today. You got to credit them (Central Catholic) for that,” Lewis said. “He got a little bit of daylight there and was able to knock it down.”
For most of the game, Verhoeven was the storyline. The fourth-year varsity player scored 16 points in the first half as the Buffaloes carved out a 29-26 lead.
He was at his best with his back to the basket, leaning on the smaller Raider defenders before spinning for a jumper or one-handed release.
Verhoeven punctuated a 10-0 run in the second quarter with a two-handed flush off an inbounds play. Hamilton went for the steal in the corner and missed, lighting up the baseline like a runway.
Verhoeven, clear for departure.
“He’s got a little bit of a fire burning right now,” Lewis said. “I hope we continue to keep that going. He played motivated today and with a goal. If he keeps putting up games like this, I think we’re tough to beat.”
Dhaliwal had 11, Conor Fenton had nine and Jared Rice, bandaged (hand) and limping (ankle), chipped in eight for the Raiders, who travel to Piedmont to play Mission of San Francisco (15-1) in a Martin Luther King Memorial on Saturday.
The Raiders will return to VOL play at Kimball next Wednesday, and then begin a five-game homestand at the new Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center.
Campiotti scored all eight of his points in the second half for the Buffaloes, while point guard Matt Ender had six points and 12 rebounds. His last board buried the Raiders, setting up Young’s eventual game-winner.
“They could have panicked, but they didn’t,” Wilson said the Buffaloes, who return just two starters from a state-title winning team. “They got the ball to who they wanted. They attacked the paint. They shot free throws and Dwight hit a big shot there at the end. That was clutch.”
Manteca will play Rancho Mirage (15-2) at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic on Monday.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
