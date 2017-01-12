Oh, to be Young: Manteca shooter buries late 3 to beat Central Catholic

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock

0:57 Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions