Delhi, Oakdale wrestlers chased cowboy hats at Doc B wrestling

The 40th Doc Buchanan Invitational at Clovis High, one of the nation’s top regular-season wrestling tournaments, awards its weight-class champions in a unique way.
A trophy? No. A belt? Too predictable. A plaque? Forget it.
The Doc B honors its winners with a cowboy hat, the trademark of the Clovis educational visionary who died in 2015. The hat jumped into prominence in the Stanislaus District last weekend because Delhi senior Jesse Flores and Oakdale junior Colbey Harlan nearly earned one.
Flores, a heavyweight, fought through the bracket to reach the Doc B finals, where he was pinned in 3:09 by two-time state champion Seth Nevills of Clovis. Nevills, 14-0, is ranked No. 2 in the country. Flores got to the title match be defeating Noah Wright of Lemoore 10-8.
It was an admirable run by Flores, whose advance to the CIF Championships last March made him the first Delhi athlete in school history to qualify for state competition in any sport. Flores went 5-2 at state last year for seventh place, after he won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title and placed fourth at Section Masters. Last fall, he was an All-District selection as a defensive lineman.
Harlan’s 182-pound final was equally tough. He was pinned in 4:43 by top-ranked Anthony Montalvo of Buchanan, a state runner-up in 2016. The Oakdale star decisioned Angel Solis of Lemoore 6-2 in the semifinals.
Harlan, a state qualifier as a freshman, has returned to form after he missed last season due to a knee injury. His successful rehab might trigger another strong Oakdale team. Abel Garcia (170) picked up a third at the Doc B while Ricky Torres (132) was eighth after a 1-0 loss to Pitman’s Adam Velasquez in the seventh-place match.
Central Catholic’s Cristian Dominguez placed fifth at 145.
Wrestlers of the Week – Enochs junior Rory Coscia (121) and Oakdale freshman Faalia Martinez (143) swept to weight-class titles at the 19th Central Valley Classic, the nation’s largest girls wrestling tournament. Coscia, who’s placed third and fourth at the CIF Championships, went 5-0 and defeated Savannah Scott of Del Oro by decision in the final. Martinez topped her 48-girl bracket, finishing the job with a 3-1 decision over Taea Regue of Silver Creek. The meet, a two-day affair at Vintage High, drew a field of 618 from 120 schools.
Notes – The most disappointing news to date was the cancellation of the Bret Harte season, though plans already are under way to restart the program next season. Declining school enrollment and a decrease in participation in overall athletics were the reasons given for the stoppage. Bret Harte was a powerhouse 30 years ago under coach Jan Schulz. One of his athletes was T.J. Dillashaw, Class of 2004, better known today as the UFC bantamweight champion of the world. Dillashaw, a four-year wrestler for the Bullfrogs, earned two medals at the state meet and later competed for Cal State Fullerton. ... The Central Valley Classic always identifies some of the district’s top female wrestlers. Enochs, the 2015 state team champion, boasts more talent than Coscia. Katrina Guevara (137), another member of that championship team, picked up a third. Kaitlain Gilmour (160) was sixth. Gregori sophomore Liliana Vergara (160), a state qualifier last year, finished fourth. ...
Coming: The Tim Brown Memorial on Friday and Saturday at Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium; and the Tokay Lady Tigers Invitational on Saturday.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments