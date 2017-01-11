Crusaders escape Panther Palace with state record streak intact

Modesto Christian boys basketball coach Brice Fantazia stomped the floorboards at Panther Palace.
Gabe Murphy lay on the baseline writhing in pain, face buried in his hands. As if picking up his fourth foul weren’t frustrating enough, Murphy was poked in the eye.
And super athlete Tyler Williams scowled as he headed to the bench with his fifth and final foul, mystified by the call and the challenger.
The Modesto High boys basketball team rattled No. 1 Modesto Christian, extending the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champions like no other Modesto Metro Conference team has.
And it still wasn’t enough.
Darrian Grays and Michael Pearson Jr. boosted the Crusaders down the stretch with timely 3-pointers in an 80-68 victory on Wednesday.
Modesto Christian escaped with its state-record league winning streak intact. The Crusaders have now won 158 straight league games, a run of success that spans three leagues and three coaches.
Rarely, though, have the Crusaders had to work this hard for a win. Modesto Christian (9-5, 3-0) trailed by nine in the first quarter.
“We’re vulnerable,” Fantazia said. “We just can’t come out and rely on our talent. Our players have to come ready to play. Our coaching staff has to come ready to coach. We can’t coast through anything.
“This is the first game that they could feel it; they knew the streak was on the line. The next game we come into with a little bit of pressure, I think we’ll handle it better.”
Grays scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, including back-to-back 3s in the third quarter after Murphy left with an eye injury. Grays’ last trey – a straightaway 22-footer – gave Modesto Christian a 52-43 lead.
“Darrian hit a shot,” Fantazia said, “and we started running our offense through him.”
Modesto would get no closer than eight the rest of the way, though the victory was never comfortable. The Panthers’ 68 points is the most any MMC team has scored on the Crusaders.
“I knew they weren’t going to back down,” Fantazia said. “Modesto gave us their best shot. I was never really nervous, but against a good team, if that goes on too long it’s going to end up biting you.”
Pearson proved to be the closer. The freshman point guard took a hard fall in the first half while trying to run around a screen by 6-foot-6 center Esteban Martin. He left the game with a limp, but returned to finish off the pesky Panthers.
All of Pearson’s points in the fourth quarter came in bunches: a rhythm 3 off a swing pass from Williams; a three-point play; and a triple along the wing to make it 70-57 with about five minutes to go.
Pearson finished with a season-high 20 points.
Fantazia praised his freshmen guards – Pearson and Baljot Sahi – for their composure and killer instinct in the fourth quarter of big games.
On Monday, Pearson helped rally the Crusaders to a 69-63 victory over Clovis North, finishing with 18 points and five assists.
Sahi didn’t play much on Wednesday, but he made the most of his minutes. He buried a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the first quarter and then iced the win with a pair of free throws with 1:04 remaining.
“Baljot isn’t quite as physical as Mike, but they’re both leaders,” Fantazia said. “I look forward to their futures – their sophomore, junior and senior years.
“Baljot came in after sitting eight minutes and knocked down two free throws. That just shows that they live for that moment and play up.”
Modesto Christian canned six 3s in the second half. By comparison, Modesto had just one. That 15-point difference helped create the separation on the final scoreboard.
“They shot the ball well and we didn’t defend it well,” Modesto coach Pete Peterson said. “We’d make a bucket or two and then the three-ball would push them back out a little bit. We have to do a better job of defending that.”
Led by Ryan Silva and Markus Brady, Modesto put the Crusaders on edge early. The Panthers jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but the Crusaders responded with a 21-2 push of their own and never trailed again.
“We came out tense,” Fantazia said. “We just needed to relax and hit some shots.”
Modesto tied the score at 32-32 on a runner by Brady with 1:34 left in the first half. Brady finished with 12 points.
Murphy responded with his most productive stretch of the game, scoring five straight to fuel a 7-2 charge to close the half.
Silva led the Panthers with 21 points. Every time Modesto needed a bucket, the junior delivered. Silva had two 3s, but it was his aggressiveness in the lane that fueled the Panthers’ upset bid. He attacked Williams and Murphy.
That side of Silva’s game wasn’t in the scouting report.
“His game is always evolving,” Peterson said. “Last year, he was a standstill shooter and that’s what he did – he’d park himself in the corner. But now he’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor. He’s the kid that probably has the most basketball savvy on the team. He’s a mainstay and that’s why he’s out there.”
Martin scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter for the Panthers, while Qimonni Myers notched all eight of his points in the second quarter.
Modesto (7-7, 2-1) will close the week against Johansen and then have five days to prepare for a showdown at Beyer (11-5, 3-0). With Modesto Christian not allowed to win the MMC, per league vote, that game will have title implications.
“We’re trying to win big games and still going through that growth process,” Peterson said. “... I’m not a big proponent of moral victories, but we left some stuff out there. We didn’t shoot free throws early in the game. We didn’t shoot the ball well from deep, overall, and we forced things a little bit.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
