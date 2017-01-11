Tall tasks await Bryant, Modesto Christian girls at MLK showcases

Nicole Warwick zips through the lane and finishes above a crowd. Rachel Smith’s next 3-pointer leaves her hand as her last passes through the rim, or so it seems.
The Modesto Christian High girls basketball team sets a blistering four-quarter pace, pushing the ball after every miss or make.
Under coach Robb Spencer, the Crusaders have evolved into a run-and-gun power.
They are a program whose foundation was poured by guards and undersized posts, and one that continues to find success at warp speed.
Except there’s something noticeably different about today’s Crusaders (9-2, 3-0), ranked No. 1 in the Stanislaus District.
Sophomore D’aja Bryant towers over the others, but the 6-foot-4 forward isn’t getting lapped or left behind in the Crusaders’ grab-and-go system, either.
“You see that we can move the ball well. We can shoot well. We can defend well,” Spencer said after an 80-17 victory over Davis last week. Bryant poured in a season-high 20 points.
“Having a 6-foot-4 presence in the middle, now we can’t go wrong.”
That notion will be tested over the holiday weekend as Bryant goes against two of the nation’s best.
Modesto Christian welcomes forward Loretta Kakala and Manteca to its Martin Luther King Showcase Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Kakala has committed to Louisville.
The showcase will feature seven games – five girls and two boys. Local entrants include the Golden Valley girls (vs. Weston Ranch, 10:30 a.m.), the Patterson boys (vs. Enterprise of Redding, 4:30 p.m.) and Modesto boys (vs. Bradshaw Christian, 6 p.m.).
On Monday, the Crusaders will face McClatchy and Jordan Cruz at the St. Mary’s MLK Showcase. McClatchy is the top-ranked team in the Sacramento region, according to The Sacramento Bee, and a former CIF state champion.
Both Kakala and Cruz have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.
“The girls are confident in her,” Spencer said of Bryant, a Modesto Magic product, “and they know if she gets doubled, she’ll kick the ball back out.
“We know it’s going to become a dogfight deep in the playoffs and we’ll need to dump (the ball) inside and get a bucket. It’s the same thing on the defensive end, we’re confident that she can block some shots.”
Bryant is Spencer’s first legitimate low-post threat since 2001 – his first season on the bench at Modesto Christian. That year, the Crusaders attacked with one of the most formidable duos in all of women’s basketball.
For one season, Courtney and Ashley Paris, future WNBA first-round draft picks and the daughters of San Francisco 49ers legend Bubba Paris, called Sisk Road campus home.
Since then, Spencer has worked almost exclusively with guards and undersized posts, all of whom have shared one characteristic: They could run.
Bryant arrived with the physical tools to dominate in the half-court, but Spencer’s system demands a player hold their own in the open court. So she spent her freshman season and this past offseason playing catch-up.
Alongside her teammates, Bryant pushed through workouts at Total Performance Lab and Spencer’s notorious conditioning drills.
The results have been sparkling. Bryant leads the Crusaders with a scoring average of 10.8 points. She has finished in double figures in five of the last six games, including the last three.
“To her credit, she put in a lot of work this summer,” Spencer said. “Last year, she came in as a newbie freshman. ‘I’m bigger than everybody, so all I have to do is reach.’ Now that she’s put in so much work, had a good summer and played against people her size, she’s starting to hold her own. She’s balanced and can square up and shoot. She’s not flopping around all over the place and that’s a tribute to all her work over the summer.”
“She lifted. She ran with us. She probably thought she was going to die,” he said with a chuckle. “She can run. There was a couple of times she got out in front. She can move.”
On the court, game recognizes game. Bryant’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates.
“She has grown so much, especially since her freshman year,” Smith said. “I think a lot of people doubted her and didn’t think she’d score, or thought she’d get in against these good teams and shade away, but she’s hasn’t. She works and that’s all that matters.”
For Spencer, the adjustment to coaching a true post has been “like old hat. You never really forget. It’s been gone for a long time, but when it’s back, it’s like ‘I really enjoy doing this.’”
However, the girls struggled initially with even the mundane tasks, like passing.
There’s a taller target on the floor now.
“We’re definitely better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Smith said, “when we were throwing balls over the top of her head and trying to bounce passes to her.”
Modesto Christian has won eight straight games and climbed to No. 7 in MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings.
With Bryant, the Crusaders believe they’re built for the rigors of the postseason. They’ll get a glimpse this weekend as she tangles with Kakala and challenges Cruz.
“We’re so interchangeable and that’s a reason why it’s so hard to guard us,” Smith said. “When you all eight or nine of us playing hard, and now having that middle, it’s hard to stop that.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Martin Luther King Showcase
Saturday, Jan. 14, at Modesto Christian
9 a.m. – Tracy girls vs. Mt. Eden
10:30 a.m. – Weston Ranch girls vs. Golden Valley
Noon – Edison girls vs. Heritage
1:30 p.m. – Manteca girls vs. Modesto Christian
3 p.m. – Elk Grove girls vs. Bradshaw Christian
4:30 p.m. – Patterson boys vs. Enterprise
6 p.m. – Modesto boys vs. Bradshaw Christian
Comments