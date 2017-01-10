Turlock star returns from ACL tear, guides Dogs to No. 2 ranking

Turlock High girls basketball coach Mark Musselman brought Shea Glasgow Williams back slowly from an ACL tear, realizing the healing process is as much mental as it is physical.
Musselman budgeted Glasgow Williams’ minutes in 2015, a renaissance season for the Bulldogs. He wanted to protect the ligament and Glasgow Williams’ confidence.
“Last year, when I would put her into a game, you could see she couldn’t quite move the way she wanted to,” said Musselman, now in his fourth season. “She was afraid to do certain things, like the (George) Mikan jump hop I taught her when she was young. That was the move she tore her ACL on. She had some difficulty doing that.”
Today, she brims with confidence, bouncing through the lane on her way to the hoop.
The fourth-year varsity star is making up for lost time. She leads the Bulldogs in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (9.2) and has helped lift up a once-perennial contender.
Turlock has climbed to No. 2 in The Bee’s large-school rankings, trailing only Modesto Christian.
“She wasn’t happy with it last year,” Musselman said, “but it’s paid off for her big time.”
Turlock is flush with experience.
While Musselman took it slow with Glasgow Williams, he turned three underclassmen loose during a 13-12 campaign: Jaydon Williams, Hope Salsig and Sarah Musselman, the coach’s daughter. Jaydon is Shea’s younger sister.
Today, the four form the nucleus for the Bulldogs, who entered a pivotal week on a three-game winning streak. Turlock traveled to Atwater Tuesday, host Golden Valley Thursday and venture back into Merced County to face Merced Saturday.
“It’s a big week,” Musselman said. “When I took over four years ago, it was bad. We had a three-win season and a nine-win season. We’ve improved on that. It’s been a gradual improvement, getting the girls to buy in. We’re finally starting to see some of the results. Whether they pay off in league, we’ve yet to find out.”
Here’s a closer look at this week’s large- and small-school polls, which take into consideration performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as of Jan. 10):
Large School
1. (1) Modesto Christian (8-2, 2-0): The Crusaders aren’t eligible to win a Modesto Metro Conference championship this season, per an agreement of the league’s athletic directors, but the No. 1 playoff seed remains up for grabs. Modesto Christian rolled its first two opponents – Johansen and Davis – by a combined score of 157-21, and we can expect more of the same. The Crusaders hosted Modesto Tuesday and will travel to Gregori Thursday. It’s a prelude to a busy holiday weekend. The Crusaders will face Manteca at Saturday’s MLK Showcase and McClatchy on Monday. MaxPreps: 7.
2. (3) Turlock (11-5, 1-0): The Williams sisters got the Bulldogs off to a strong start in the CCC. Sophomore Jaydon Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while older sister Shea Glasgow Williams poured in a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting. MaxPreps: 24.
3. (2) East Union (11-3, 1-1): The Lancers dropped their VOL opener to Kimball, 57-53, but bounced back with a 49-32 victory over Sierra. East Union hits the road this week with dates at Oakdale (Wednesday) and Lathrop (Friday). Donja Payne had a game-high 23 points in the loss to the Jaguars, while Ruby Daube had 15. The Lancers only fall one place thanks to earlier wins over No. 4 Merced and No. 5 Atwater. MaxPreps: 26.
4. (4) Merced (10-2, 1-0): Sophomore point guard Amaya Ervin is quickly developing into the next great Bear point guard. Ervin had 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the Bears’ 54-47 victory over Buhach Colony. And get this: Ervin, who follows in the footsteps of Deja Mann (Arizona State), told the Merced Sun-Star she was having an off-night. “She can dominate this conference if she wanted,” Merced coach Rob Pierce said. Merced traveled to Pitman Tuesday and hosts El Capitan Thursday. MaxPreps: 31.
5. (5) Atwater (12-3, 2-0): The Falcons took a six-game winning streak into Tuesday’s home game against Turlock. Last week, Atwater collected road wins at Pitman (54-44) and El Capitan (63-33). Three players scored in double figures against the Gauchos: Kelsey Valencia with 15 points, Alondra Ponce with 12 and Jasmine Xiong with 10. Ponce had a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds, while Valencia had six steals. MaxPreps: 34.
Others: Patterson, Beyer, Pitman, Davis, Manteca.
Small School
1. (1) Argonaut (14-0, 1-0): The Mustangs coasted to a win over Bret Harte in their Mother Lode League opener and have now won 13 straight. Is Argonaut for real? We’ll find out this week with games against No. 2 Sonora and No. 5 Summerville. MaxPreps: 23.
2. (2) Sonora (12-2, 2-0): The Wildcats posted convincing victories over Amador and fifth-ranked Summerville, and now prepare to face No. 1 Argonaut Thursday and No. 3 Calaveras Friday. MaxPreps: 19.
3. (3) Calaveras (11-2, 1-0): Calaveras traveled to Summerville Tuesday. Coach Jeremy Malamed’s team also has games at Amador (Thursday) and against Sonora. MaxPreps: 22.
4. Mariposa (15-2, 3-0): Mariposa has won five straight, including victories over Delhi, Waterford and Gustine to start its Southern League title defense. The Grizzlies close the week at Denair Thursday. MaxPreps: 43.
5. Summerville (9-3, 1-1): After a blowout loss to Sonora, the Bears could find themselves out of the MLL race in the first two weeks. Summerville hosted Calaveras Tuesday, and will close the week at top-ranked Argonaut Friday. MaxPreps: 70.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-District Girls Basketball Rankings
MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (in parenthesis) and records as of Jan. 10.
Large School
1. Modesto Christian (7) 8-2, 2-0
2. Turlock (24) 11-5, 1-0
3. East Union (26) 11-3, 1-1
4. Merced (31) 10-2, 1-0
5. Atwater (34) 12-3, 2-0
Others: Patterson, Beyer, Pitman, Davis, Manteca.
Small School
1. Argonaut (23) 14-0, 1-0
2. Sonora (19) 12-2, 2-0
3. Calaveras (22) 11-2, 1-0
4. Mariposa (43) 15-2, 3-0
5. Summerville (70) 9-3, 1-1
Comments