Gregori’s Villavicencio trails, then wins in OT at Engel wrestling meet

Gregori High School’s Mike Villavicencio trailed Summerville’s Devin Conklin 9-7 with seconds left Saturday afternoon, and the two seniors were spent after two long days on the wrestling mat at Escalon’s Lloyd Engel Tournament.
For Villavicencio, the goal was clear: Take down his opponent or lose the 145-pound title match.
“You don’t really think about it,” said Villavicencio, one of Gregori’s three wrestling Villavicencio brothers. “You just go in the moment.”
Villavicencio (17-3) didn’t panic. Far from it. He scored the match-tying takedown with five seconds to go, then won it in overtime 11-9. His teammates and coaches clapped and cheered, saluting a gutsy comeback from a 7-3 deficit.
The Gregori star, a state-meet qualifier last year, was named the tournament’s outstanding middleweight wrestler. He earned it by going 5-0, topping it off with the thrilling win, his third over Conklin this season.
Villavicencio has used his 0-2 experience at Bakersfield – the home of the CIF State Championship – as fuel for his final season. He placed sixth last year at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, good for a trip to state but not so good for his seeding. He quickly was eliminated by two section champions.
“To go 0-2 like that, you realize how far you’re behind. It makes you work harder,” Villavicencio said. “There are no easy matches there.”
17-3 Mike Villavicencio’s record thus far this season
Villavicencio’s emotional win capped the Engel, one of the season’s most unusual events. Entries compete in pool competition on the first day to qualify into brackets. The result is a lot of matches and experience gained as the season swings into league dual-meet action.
Livingston senior Raj Chahal, like Villavicencio, learned the hard way about the caliber of competition at state. He also went two-and-out and wants a second chance. A 6-0 record in the 121-pound class at the Engel (five pins), ended with a victory by fall over Escalon’s Alex Jimenez, suggests the slender Chahal is on course.
“My mindset was off. I felt like I got worse the longer the season went,” Chahal said in reference to his junior year. “I approach every match now like it’s my last.”
Oakdale’s Luis Ayala (195) won his title match by default and was named the meet’s outstanding upperweight wrestler. Also victorious in their brackets were Modesto junior Elijah Velasco (114), Ronnie Ochoa of Oakdale (138) and East Union heavyweight Jaysen Reindel.
Doc Buchanan in Clovis – Oakdale’s Colbey Harlan (182) and Livingston heavyweight Jesse Flores reached the finals of 40th annual Doc Buchanan, one of the nation’s most prestigious regular-season meets, at Clovis High.
Harlan, tied 1-1 in the third round, eventually was pinned by top-ranked Anthony Montalvo of Buchanan. Flores, seventh at state last year, was pinned by two-time state champion Seth Nevills of Clovis.
Oakdale’s Abel Garcia (170) placed third and lost only to top-ranked Anthony Mantanona of Palm Desert.
Adam Velasquez of Pitman, sixth at 120 at state in 2016, finished seventh at 132, followed in eighth by Ricky Torres of Oakdale. Modesto Christian heavyweight Ryan Higginbotham went 3-2 and placed in the top 12, and teammate Patrick Garcia (138) was 2-2.
