Notes: Oakdale’s Merzon a Cal-Hi Sports State Coach of the Year

The awards continue to pour in for the Oakdale High football program.
Fresh off the school’s first state championship, coach Trent Merzon has been named Cal-Hi Sports’ Medium Schools State Coach of the Year.
In his 17th season, Merzon led the Mustangs to new heights. Oakdale clinched a share of the Valley Oak League title with a victory over Central Catholic on the final Friday night of the regular season, and then never lost again.
The Mustangs won seven consecutive games to close the season, including a 47-0 victory over Bishop’s School of La Jolla in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl.
Oakdale finished 14-2, with its only losses to Sonora in its season opener and Manteca, a Division IV section champion and Northern California finalist.
Along the way, Merzon was uniquely tested by a team loaded with juniors and unproven talent at all the skill positions.
After a rocky start – a 27-13 loss at Sonora – Merzon shifted personnel and put his best athletes on the field, even if that meant playing them both ways. It resulted in a prolific rush attack and ball-hawking defense.
Running back Will Semone rushed for a Stanislaus District record 2,851 yards despite missing nearly two games early in the season.
Linebackers Cullen Bearden, Jace Krick and Josh Jacobson all returned interceptions for touchdowns in the postseason, and the defense didn’t allow a single point over the final five quarters.
Merzon, who is 176-43 for his career, is the second Valley Oak League coach to receive Medium Schools Coach of the Year, joining Eric Reis of Manteca (2006). Central Catholic’s Roger Canepa was the Small Schools Coach of the Year in 2015.
Waterford’s Silva a steal: Waterford junior guard Alyssa Silva ranks among the best defenders in the nation, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps.
Silva is 10th in the nation with an average of 8.8 steals per game and her 123 steals is the seventh-best total.
Silva was an All-District Small-School first-team selection last season when she averaged 9.6 points, 6.9 steals and 6.5 rebounds and led the Wildcats to the school’s first-ever postseason berth.
This season, Silva has raised her game. Through 14 games, she’s averaging 17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists to go along with her thievery on defense.
Local football offers: East Union quarterback Jack Weaver has received an offer from College of Idaho, a program that has benefited from a Lancer signal-caller with
Former East Union and Modesto Junior College quarterback Teejay Gordon starred for the Coyotes from 2014 to 2015. Now a member of the Dodge City Law of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League, Gordon threw for 4,100 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Weaver was a three-year starter for East Union coach Willie Herrera and just this fall, he guided the program to its first postseason appearance since Gordon’s senior year in 2010. …
Downey wide receiver Calvin Grover has picked up an offer from Sacramento State.
Grover had 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns on 76 catches, earning the Modesto Metro Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award and a place on the All-District first team.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is the second wide receiver from the area to receive an offer from Hornets coach Jody Sears, but Central Catholic all-around talent DaRon Bland projects as a defensive back.
Girls soccer heats up in winter: The Stanislaus District has eight of the top-25 girls soccer teams in MaxPreps’ latest Sac-Joaquin Section rankings.
Sierra is the highest rated club at No. 4. Led by sophomore striker Jadyn Shinn, a Notre Dame verbal commit, the Timberwolves are 11-1 and 2-0 in Valley Oak League play.
Shinn has 20 goals and 11 assists for 51 points, the 10th-best total in the state.
Golden Valley (9-1-1) is No. 7, followed closely by No. 9 Enochs (7-1-1).
Three more are knocking on the top-10: No. 11 Turlock (5-0-1), No. 12 Central Catholic (6-2-1), No. 14 Merced (9-1-2) and No. 15 Central Valley (8-1).
Manteca (7-2-1), the reigning VOL and Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champion, is No. 23. Sierra, Central Catholic and Manteca are tied atop the VOL at 2-0.
The rankings could see a dramatic shift next week. Central Catholic will host Sierra on Thursday, while Turlock hosts Central California Conference foe Golden Valley on Friday.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
