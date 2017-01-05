Birthday girl helps Modesto Christian press Davis into submission

On the night before her 18th birthday, Rachel Smith was the one handing out gifts.
The Modesto Christian High senior guard dove after a loose ball in the paint, ripping it from the reach of a Davis player.
From a seated position, Smith bounced a pass to a hard-charging Meagan Warwick, who finished over the scrum.
The Modesto Christian girls basketball team can score in a number of ways, but the foundation of coach Robb Spencer’s program is defense.
Through two league games, the top-ranked Crusaders have sent a chilling message to the rest of the Modesto Metro Conference: Good luck scoring.
Two days after giving up just four points in a win over Johansen, Modesto Christian put the clamps on Davis and its dynamic backcourt in an 80-17 victory on Thursday.
With Smith and the Warwick twins, Nicole and Meagan, buzzing about the court, swiping and swarming the ball, Modesto Christian pressed the Spartans into submission.
“Defense is our strong suit and Robb is amazing at coaching defense. Everyone respects the way he coaches defense,” said Smith, who has played parts of four seasons at the varsity level. “I feel like it gets us pumped up; gets us started. If at the beginning of the game someone gets a steal, that’s where the energy comes from.”
Modesto Christian (8-2, 2-0) has won seven straight and won’t be tested until MLK Showcase dates with Manteca and McClatchy on Jan. 14 and 16, respectively.
The Buffaloes (4-8) have been slowed by injury in coach Ryan Bono’s first season, but when healthy, they possess a lethal 1-2 combination in Loretta Kakala and Sydney Fryer. Kakala is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017 and has signed with Louisville.
McClatchy is 9-2 and ranked 17th in the state and No. 2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to MaxPreps.
By comparison, Modesto Christian is ranked 38th in the state and No. 6 in the section.
Until then, the Crusaders will continue to squeeze value out of one-sided affairs in the MMC. The Crusaders host Modesto Tuesday and travel to Gregori Thursday.
“Robb says the biggest thing is you have to work on what you couldn’t in a harder game,” Smith said. “I can shoot and I’m getting open shots against these teams, so I need to work on a pull-up or driving. Work on stuff you may not be good at.”
Only two players scored for Davis (1-1 MMC) – guards Bailee Haueter and Lea Anderson, and both were held well below their season averages.
In the Spartans’ league-opening win over Modesto, Haueter (29 points) and Anderson (23) combined to score 52.
On Thursday, against the No. 1-ranked large-school program in the Stanislaus District, the duo had few open looks and 17 combined points.
Haueter finished with 12, while Anderson had 5.
Davis struggled to get into its offense and didn’t score until midway through the first quarter. By then, the game was out of reach.
The Crusaders led 23-5 after one and played the fourth quarter under a running clock.
“We covet hard defense. We’re really big on moving our feet and helping each other,” Smith said. “Charges are our biggest thing. When someone takes a charge, it’s like, ‘Yes!’ That’s the greatest thing for us.”
Modesto Christian put its full offensive arsenal on display.
Six-foot-4 sophomore center D’aja Bryant had 20 points, Nicole Warwick had 15 and the birthday girl, Smith, had 12 on four 3-pointers.
Meagan Warwick chipped in nine, while Jasmine Spencer had eight.
The Crusaders canned five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two apiece by Nicole Warwick and Smith, eliciting heckles of “All they do is shoot 3s” from the crowd.
Then Bryant, the team’s leading scorer, took control of the paint. She had nine field goals, including three to close the first quarter.
Bryant is Spencer’s first bona fide low-post presence since Ashley and Courtney Paris in 2001.
“We can move the ball well. We can shoot well. We can defend well,” Spencer said. “Having a 6-foot-4 presence in the middle, now we can’t go wrong. She’s talented. She’s up and down the court with a soft touch around the room.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
