Gregori rebounds from slow start, sends Enochs to fifth straight loss

The Gregori High boys basketball team had the size advantage and shooters brimming with confidence, but the scoreboard at the half favored Enochs.
That changed in the third quarter as the Jaguars committed themselves to the rebound, flipping their fate in a 66-56 victory on opening night of the Modesto Metro Conference.
Brandon Waterford made nine free throws in the final 40 seconds and finished with 21 points for the Jaguars, who trailed by as many as 10 early on.
Chris Ebster knocked down three 3-pointers off the bench, including the go-ahead triple late in the fourth quarter.
After a rough December, one which included learning-lesson losses to Clovis West, Manteca and Lincoln of Stockton, Gregori (4-7, 1-0) erupted for 40 points over the final two quarters to avoid a disappointing start to the new year.
“The MMC is a dogfight every night. There are a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players,” coach John Ebster said. “These kids have grown up knowing each other, so it’s great competition.
“Getting a win on opening night is important after a hard preseason schedule; getting beat up by section powers. I think this is a great way to start conference off.”
Rotating 6-foot-5 James Bland, 6-6 Blake Evans and 6-3 Drew McClellan, the Jaguars attacked the glass in the third quarter, outrebounding the Eagles 15-9. Seven of those rebounds came on the offensive end, including five on one possession.
McClellan finally finished that extended possession with a jumper in the lane to pull Gregori within five, 35-3, forcing Enochs coach Randy Rubio to burn a timeout.
Bland, Evans and McClellan combined 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Ebster had 13.
“We had a distinct advantage inside. Our size, they couldn’t match up to it,” coach Ebster said. “We had to take our time and look inside first and then go with our perimeter game. That’s what really turned it around for us.”
Gregori trailed by as many as 10 in the first half and 34-26 at the intermission.
The Jaguars chopped the lead to one, 42-41, after three and Zach Stewart gave Gregori its first lead since 2-0 with a fastbreak bucket to start the fourth.
The teams traded the lead four times in the final period, but Ebster pushed the Jaguars ahead for good with a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 51-50. The basket was set up by Tyler Vandermark, who tracked down yet another offensive rebound.
“I know what kind of character my guys have and how hard we work in practice to execute,” coach Ebster said. “We came out a little bit flat and weren’t executing, but we turned it around and started to take advantage of what we needed to.”
Wesley Williams Burse had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, but Enochs’ 6-foot-3 guard went more than 10 minutes between points in the second half.
His teammates weren’t much better. Enochs (3-11, 0-1) managed just two field goals in the third quarter and went scoreless for 4 minutes, 54 seconds.
That wasn’t the case in the first half. The Eagles ripped off a 12-0 run early in the first quarter and Burse closed the half with six straight points.
Gregori didn’t panic.
Instead, it looked inside to create offense. Soon, the points were coming from everywhere.
Waterford buried two 3-pointers, while Tremayne Whatley had another. Vandermark snaked his way into the lane for a layup, and Stewart scored three consecutive points to start the fourth.
“That’s a blessing and a curse at the same time. We have 15 guys that can really play basketball,” coach Ebster said. “Unfortunately, some of them don’t get all the minutes they want. We kind of go with who is hot that night and the match-ups. The luxury is we can match with with anybody and any style.”
Brian Bell had 11 and Gabe Donasco nine for the Eagles, who look to snap a five-game losing streak at Johansen Friday.
Gregori welcomes Beyer, which beat Downey 63-59 on Wednesday.
