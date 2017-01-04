Yikes! Crusaders’ Grays sets school record with nine 3s in win over Vikes

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:11 Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener

0:43 Preliminary hearing in murder case extended

0:40 River flow hearing packs Modesto hall

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

0:14 See how past three days of getting through the mountains on I-80 looked