Yikes! Crusaders’ Grays sets school record with nine 3s in win over Vikes

Darrian Grays took his place in the Modesto Christian High record book on Wednesday, passing his coach’s former teammate in the process.
On opening night in the Modesto Metro Conference, Grays made a splash … nine times over. The 6-foot-2 senior guard knocked down a program-record nine 3s in the Crusaders’ 79-48 victory over winless Johansen.
Opening tipoff and basket by Darrian Grays @dgunlimited24 pic.twitter.com/hmdb90g10v— MC Basketball (@MC_basketball) January 5, 2017
“I just came out like every other night, not knowing what to expect,” said Grays, who finished with a game-high 29 points. “It was one of those nights where I hit a few in the first half and my teammates just kept finding me. I got to give thanks to them.”
Grays passed former Kentucky guard Michael Porter for most 3s in a single game in the third quarter. Porter had eight 3-pointers in a victory over Ripon at the Holiday Hoop Classic in 2004.
Grays now sits atop a list that also includes Adrian Oliver (seven), who played at Washington and San Jose State.
“It means a lot to be in the MC record books,” Grays said. “MC is a powerhouse in basketball and this is something people will always remember.”
First-year coach Brice Fantazia was a witness to both record-setting performances. He was a senior the night Porter caught fire, entertaining a Holiday Hoop Classic crowd with deep 3s.
On Wednesday, he did his best to steer the offense toward Grays, whose confidence soared with each long-distance shot. The 6-foot-2 senior guard knocked down a 30-footer, a daring shot known as a “heat check.”
Grays has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games.
“You never see nine 3s coming, but he was locked in from tip off,” Fantazia said. “And his confidence is at an all-time high right now.”
That confidence was contagious. Modesto Christian connected on 17 3-pointers, including three from senior Chris Brown and two apiece by the freshman backcourt Michael Pearson and Baljot Sahi.
Tyler Williams and Joseph Yanez also had 3s.
Grays only played about 20 minutes. He had four 3-pointers in the first half and five more in the third.
Darrian Grays with the long ball. End of 1Q Modesto Christian 22, Johansen 6 @jburns1980 @dgunlimited24 pic.twitter.com/50bHWiAxOQ— MC Basketball (@MC_basketball) January 5, 2017
Only Fantazia could cool of the sharpshooter. He pulled Grays two minutes into the fourth.
“It’s pretty cool seeing it from a player’s perspective next to Mike and then as a coach calling plays for Darrian to get him open looks,” Fantazia said.
Modesto Christian (6-5, 1-0) travels to Davis on Friday, seeking its fourth win in five games.
The Vikings (0-11, 0-1) look to snap their season-long skid against Enochs.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments