No. 1 Modesto Christian’s nucleus has played more than 450 varsity games

Like the boys, the Modesto Christian girls basketball team sets the bar in the Stanislaus District.
Under head coach Robb Spencer, now in his 16th season, the Crusaders have won seven Sac-Joaquin Section titles and the 2013-14 CIF State Division III crown. They had a streak of 10 straight section final and state tournament appearances snapped last year by St. Mary’s, then the top-ranked team in the nation.
The banner that hangs above the basket in the gymnasium, honoring the state championship team, features six players on today’s roster: guards Nicole and Meagan Warwick, Rachel Smith Adriana Ovando and Alyssa Sandoval, and forward Jasmine Spencer. With more than 450 varsity games on their collective ledger, the “State Six” form the nucleus for the Crusaders, the clear-cut No. 1 in the Stanislaus District large-school ranking.
“All we talk about is the experience we have. We’ve got seven seniors and they’ve played a lot of basketball together, not just high school but AAU ball,” coach Spencer said. “They’ve been playing together a long time. They know what each other can do and that will help us in the long run.”
Modesto Christian’s only losses are to programs ranked in the top-15 in MaxPreps’ latest state rankings: No. 8 Mission Hills and No. 15 Pinewood, the team that upset St. Mary’s in the CIF Open Division regional semifinals.
The real debate begins at No. 2, where defending Valley Oak League champion East Union holds a slight advantage over third-ranked Turlock.
At the small-school level, teams on the outer reaches of the Stanislaus District have put together the best starts to the season. The Mother Lode League commands four of the top-five spots, while Mariposa looks poised to defend its Southern League crown.
Here’s a closer look the Stanislaus District’s large- and small-school polls, which take into account performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as Jan. 3):
Large School
Modesto Christian (7-2, 1-0): The defending Modesto Metro Conference champions feature a balanced attack led by returning starters Nicole Warwick, Smith and Spencer. Nicole is averaging 9.1 points per game, second only to sophomore D’aja Bryant (9.6), while Smith has netted a team-high 17 3-pointers. Spencer is averaging six points per contest. The Crusaders have also welcomed back Meagan Warwick, Nicole’s twin sister. Meagan sat out her junior season with a back injury, but has settled nicely into the Crusaders’ flow. She is averaging 8.3 points. MaxPreps: 6.
East Union (9-2, 0-0): The Lancers can no longer depend on Valley Oak League MVP and four-year varsity point guard Olivia Vezaldenos, but the roster remains potent. Fearless guard Ruby Daube now steers coach Jim Agostini’s team and much is expected out of sophomore forward Donja Payne, who shined in last season’s showdowns with Manteca forward Loretta Kakala, a national recruit who has committed to Louisville. Payne is capable of a double-double, which gives East Union one of the district’s top inside-outside threats. MaxPreps: 19.
Turlock (11-5, 1-0): The Bulldogs are seeking their first Central California Conference title since the 2010-11 season and they’re off to a strong start. With sisters Shea and Jaydon Williams charting their course, Turlock captured the Patterson tournament and took three of our four at the Crusader Classic, losing only to tournament host Modesto Christian. The younger but taller Jaydon Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.4 assists, while senior Shea leads the teams in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (9.3). Jaydon is only a sophomore. She was one of three underclassmen to log heavy minutes last season for coach Mark Musselman. MaxPreps: 27.
4. Merced (9-2, 0-0): The Bears are led by third-year player Raelynn Blackwell and coach Rob Pierce, who was 46-33 in his first three seasons. Merced has won eight of its last nine and its only loss was a narrow defeat to No. 2 East Union. The Bears will begin Central California Conference play Thursday at Buhach Colony. MaxPreps: 33.
5. Atwater (11-3, 1-0): The Falcons have improved in each of the last five seasons under coach Leonard Davis, who has praised his team’s camaraderie and unselfish style of play. The result is another fast start. Atwater won 14 of its first 17 games last season en route to an 18-9 campaign. This season, the Falcons have won 11 of their first 14 games, including Tuesday’s CCC opener against Pitman. Three players score in double figures for the Falcons: Jasmine Xiong, Kelsey Valencia and Alondra Ponce. MaxPreps: 36.
Others: Patterson, Beyer, Pitman, Oakdale, Davis, Manteca.
Small School
1. Argonaut (14-1, 1-0): The Mustangs have won 14 of their first 15 games, and dismantled Bret Harte in MLL opener. MaxPreps: 22.
2. Sonora (10-2, 1-0): The Wildcats are the two-time defending champion in the MLL, anchored by Caitlin Baker and Haylie Santos. MaxPreps: 23.
3. Calaveras (10-2, 0-0): Calaveras’ only losses have come at the West Coast Jamboree. MaxPreps: 24.
4. Mariposa (12-2, 0-0): The defending co-champions look like title contenders again; open Southern League at Delhi. MaxPreps: 41.
5. Summerville (9-2, 1-0): Bears have won six straight and boast MLL’s top defense. MaxPreps: 65.
Others: Escalon, Waterford.
