Turlock junior setter Handy named Bee’s Volleyball Player of the Year

Julia Handy watched the NCAA Tournament with wonder and curiosity, hanging on every point involving her beloved University of Arizona.
Handy, the blue-chip setter from Turlock High School, has verbally committed to Arizona, and there’s no denying her passion for the program. Even her sneakers are painted Wildcat blue and red.
“Watching it was like, ‘Wow, I’ll get to play on that stage,’ ” Handy said. “I’m grateful to have that opportunity.”
First things first, though.
I’m happy that I’ve been a part of the transition of this program. ... I think we’ve taken the next step into being a well-known school. When you say ‘Turlock’ now, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard of them.’
Julia Handy, Turlock High junior setter
While Handy is committed to Arizona, the junior’s heart and focus remain planted at Turlock High, where her gifted hands helped shape a historic season.
The Bulldogs reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final for the first time in school history and made a thrilling run to the Northern California Division I semifinal, another program first.
Along the way, Handy confirmed her All-America status by being named the Central California Conference’s Setter of the Year and ranking among the state’s leaders in assists.
Handy is The Modesto Bee’s All-District Volleyball Player of the Year, joining a pantheon that includes college standouts Lindsey Vander Weide of Oregon (Pitman, 2014) and Emily Baptista of Pacific (Hilmar, 2015).
“I’m happy that I’ve been a part of the transition of this program,” said Handy, who teams with fellow Division I prospect Jadyn Tubbs, a Pacific commit.
“I think it’s good for the town of Turlock and our school. Our students are getting more involved and coming to the games. I think we’ve taken the next step into being a well-known school. When you say ‘Turlock’ now, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard of them.’ ”
The Bulldogs finished second in the CCC and section tournament, each time to crosstown rival Pitman, but ventured deep into the Northern California tournament. Turlock swept Palo Alto and Redwood before a season-ending defeat to state runner-up Menlo-Atherton.
The hallmark was a league victory over Pitman and a dominating effort against Redwood in the regional quarterfinal. Handy said Pitman’s excellence – three straight Division I section titles – has raised Turlock’s level of play.
“Our team has taken on the underdog role. We have a chip on our shoulder, like we’re always trying to prove ourselves,” she said. “I think the chip will be there next season after losing to them in sections. We’ll want redemption for that. I’m thankful we get to play a team like that in league.”
Julia is the caliber of setter programs rarely have the privilege of having on their teams. She was made to be a 5-1 setter because of her well-rounded talents.
Amber Lugo, Turlock High volleyball coach
Handy was seventh in the state in assists with 1,104, an average of 9.2 per set.
For Handy, the art of the assist isn’t defined solely by the pass, though. A next-level setter controls the game’s tempo, she said, beginning with her play on defense, whether it’s a dig or block, and finishing with a precise feed.
To that end, Handy wasn’t just a setter. She found just as much fulfillment in the dig – “It’s stealing a point from the other team,” she often says – or timing the block.
In the Bulldogs’ victory over Pitman, Handy left nothing to chance. She dived toward the line to save balls, challenged Pitman’s heavy hitters at the net, then, as only she can do, turned defense into offense, gliding across the floor on her knees to set a hitter at the pin.
Point earned.
Point made.
“As a setter, your role is setting and giving your hitters good chances to score,” Handy said, “but defense, especially, is an important skill. If you’re a setter who can play defense, you’ll find your spot on the court.”
Along with her staggering assist total, Handy had 132 digs, 122 kills and 65 solo blocks.
“Julia is a blocking force,” Turlock coach Amber Lugo said. “She shut down opponents’ best outsides all year. Julia is the caliber of setter programs rarely have the privilege of having on their teams. She was made to be a 5-1 setter because of her well-rounded talents. Regretfully, Julia did not get to hit more this season. She can put the ball away.”
Volleyball Coach of the Year
Kristen Pontes-Christian is The Bee’s Volleyball Coach of the Year after guiding Pitman to Central California Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division I titles, again. The Pride have won six consecutive league titles and three straight Division I crowns, a feat accomplished by only three other D-I teams: Davis of Yolo (1983-85), St. Mary’s (1991-96) and Nevada Union (2002-08). Pitman’s reward was an invitation to the inaugural CIF Northern California Open Division Tournament, where the Pride were just one of two public schools. Pitman was beaten in the first round by St. Ignatius of San Francisco, finishing its season 28-8.
