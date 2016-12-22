Oakdale’s Bennett named Bee’s Girls Water Polo Player of the Year

Diane Kline can’t help but chuckle.
The Oakdale High School girls water polo coach once cut a future three-time All-American.
Seriously.
A few years back, when she was 12, senior Emily Bennett was one of the youngest players on Kline’s 16-year-old club team. The night before a big tournament, Kline found herself with too many players on the roster and needing to make a few cuts.
Bennett was dropped and eventually landed with a younger team.
Today, Kline can’t imagine a game without Bennett, The Modesto Bee’s All-District Girls Water Polo Player of the Year.
“It’s hard to even quantify it. Even from her freshman year, she’s had a presence,” Kline said. “She’s always played mature for her age, so it’ll be tough. I don’t know that I’ll ever have another player quite like her.”
Bennett led Oakdale, a school with Division III enrollment, to the brink of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title. The Mustangs were denied in the final by Davis of Yolo County, whose fingerprints are all over the D-I banner. The Blue Devils have won 13 section titles.
“We knew it would be a challenge,” Bennett said, “but we all put so much work to get to the section final. We wanted to show people we could make that final, even though it was at a higher level.”
Along the way, the four-year varsity star became Oakdale’s second all-time leading scorer with 308 goals, trailing only Shelby Stender (312), and signed a letter of intent to attend San Diego State on an athletic scholarship.
She wasn’t just the best player on the Stanislaus District’s best team. She was arguably the best player in the section.
The versatile Bennett enjoyed her best season as a senior. She tallied 88 goals and was voted the Valley Oak League and Division I section MVP despite missing four matches to take an official recruiting trip.
There isn’t much Bennett can’t do in the pool. She’s blessed with a wicked shot, uncanny instincts and an ability to play body-to-body defense, but her most endearing quality is an insatiable desire to win.
With Bennett in the water, Oakdale rarely lost.
The Mustangs enjoyed three 20-win seasons during her four-year career and won 13 of their last 14 matches. Bennett closed her career 26-0 in VOL competition with four league titles, and Oakdale’s loss in the Division I final was her first in the playoffs. The Mustangs won three consecutive Division II titles.
Simply reaching the D-I final was a feat, though.
Forced up in class by the section because of its sustained success, Oakdale survived an overtime scare from Granite Bay and then avenged a loss to St. Mary’s in the semifinals.
“Honestly, I’m not scared to go up against anyone,” Bennett said. “I don’t think about how hard things will be. I just want to go in there and kick (butt).”
Bennett scored four goals against Granite Bay as Oakdale, despite its run of playoff success, celebrated its first home playoff win, 8-6. Five days later, Bennett blanketed St. Mary’s top scorer, Hailey Williams, in a 11-8 victory at Tokay High.
Williams scored four early goals to give St. Mary’s an 8-5 lead in the second quarter, forcing Kline to take her best player out of the offense. With Bennett harassing her, Williams and St. Mary’s were outscored 6-0 over the final two-plus quarters.
“She’s what I would consider a true utility player,” Kline said. “She can play anywhere you need her to, whether it’s offense, defense or playing at center – wherever. She’s definitely versatile and can play every position well. She has her strengths, of course, but she can do whatever we need her to.”
Bennett continues a tradition at Oakdale. She joins sisters Savannah (2010) and Shelby Stender (2012-14) and goalie Caitlin Golding (2015) as Mustangs to win The Bee’s top honor.
“The girls set the ball high for each other,” Kline said. “Each year, a new group of kids comes in and they know they have a reputation to uphold. It’s a nice recognition, but its says a lot about their character and dedication.”
Bennett stuck by Kline even after she was let go as a 12-year-old.
“She acts like she hates me,” Bennett quipped, “but I know she loves me. If I have any problems, I trust her judgment. She’s always been there for me. I’m going to be a little nervous going to San Diego, but a big part of that decision is the coach (Carin Crawford) is a lot like coach Kline. I felt like I could keep growing with her. That was a big part of my decision.”
