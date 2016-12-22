Oakdale’s Bennett named Bee’s Girls Water Polo Player of the Year

1:58 Triumphant return for state football champ Oakdale Pause

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

2:21 Alter-ed state: Oakdale church becomes custom home

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'