From foothills to Valley – Co-Players of the Year in high school golf

Enochs High School freshman Nthenya Maithya and Sonora senior Megan Popovich view golf as a family extension.
Both were inspired by older sisters, both were introduced to the game by family members, and both quickly were captivated by golf’s unique challenges.
Maithya remembers cart rides on the course with her father and sister Mbeneka about a decade ago. Popovich took her first swings with her grandfather and sister Tallon.
Their stories are separated by distance but joined at the hip, and they’ve succeeded more than they could have hoped.
Maithya, the long-hitting first-year star, and Popovich, the improving product of the foothills, share the award as 2016 Stanislaus District Players of the Year.
Their respective performances this season were too close to separate.
I improved a lot this season, more mental improvement than anything
Megan Popovich
Maithya averaged 40.4 strokes per nine holes on regulation courses, comparing favorably with Popovich’s 42.3. Maithya was the clear choice as Modesto Metro Conference MVP and shot a 76 at Creekside in the league tournament. Popovich was named the MVP of the Valley Foothill League – a collection of teams from the Mother Lode, Trans Valley and Southern leagues – after she overcame rain at Micke Grove in Lodi to shoot an 85.
But later in the postseason, Popovich excelled. She returned to Micke Grove to record an 83, second-best at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament. Maithya posted an 84 at the Division I-South at Stockton Country Club.
And at the Section Masters, the season’s most important tournament, Popovich turned in a career-best 79, a stroke better than Maithya.
Playing alongside strong competitors helped Popovich at Masters at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. Partners Jackie Schmidt of Liberty Ranch-Galt (77) and Monique Peterson of Inderkum-Sacramento (80) kept the Sonora star locked onto her task.
“I improved a lot this season, more mental improvement than anything,” Popovich said. “If I had a bad shot, I would shake it off. I was practicing and focusing on that more than the game.”
Swing coach Chris Borrego at Greenhorn Creek played a major role in Popovich’s progress. So did Sonora coach Karen Sinclair.
“She is an all-around kid. She broke every record she set for herself (such as breaking 80 at Masters),” Sinclair said. “On the course, she was good about having a bad hole and forgetting about it.”
One of Popovich’s early motivations was the chance to be teammates with Tallon for one year at Sonora. That also happened for Maithya this season at Enochs, where she and Mbeneka excelled in the MMC.
The upside in Maithya’s game can’t be missed. She routinely hits the ball about 250 yards off the tee, a huge advantage. Twice during the MMC tournament, she reached Creekside’s par 5s in 2 to set up two-putt birdies. Earlier at an MMC dual meet, she matched the card with a 36.
76 Nthenya Maithya’s round at Creekside for the medalist honor at the MMC Tournament
“Nthenya did everything you would want from a freshman. She’s learning about the responsibility on the team to help others,” Enochs coach Matt Doyle said. “Her energy and enthusiasm was great to have on the team.”
Maithya’s harshest critic is herself. For example, one of her goals was to break par. Even par wasn’t enough. Her next step, without doubt, calls for improvement in her short game. It’s a likely point of emphasis for her swing coaches, Chris Mendes and Dana Arnold-Ebster.
“The second half of the year was better than the first. Sometimes, I put too much pressure on myself,” Maithya said. “Golf to me is beyond fun. I love it so much. I’m just hoping to be better next year.”
