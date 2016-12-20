Prep notes: MMC teams search for momentum at Oakdale Rotary Classic

For the Davis, Downey and Johansen boys basketball teams, there’s only one wish this holiday tournament season: Win.
The three Modesto Metro Conference teams enter the 47th annual Oakdale Rotary Classic a combined 2-19 and will be underdogs in Wednesday’s first-round matchups.
In all, eight Stanislaus District teams fill out the bracket for the Rotary Classic at Oakdale High.
The tournament tips off at 9:30 a.m. with a rematch of the 2015 championship game, Pitman (6-3) versus Grace Davis (0-8). The Spartans defeated the Pride 62-52, completing a three-day rip through the holiday tournament.
What a difference a year makes. The Spartans can no longer lean on the talents of Talolo Limu-Jones, now a 6-foot-5 freshman tight end at Eastern Washington, or the wit of coach Dan Pacheco, who retired following the 2015-16 season.
The Pitman-Davis winner will play either tournament host Oakdale (1-4) or Johansen (0-6), who fill the 8 p.m. time slot Wednesday. The Vikings have lost five of their six games by double figures.
On the other side of the bracket, Downey (2-5) and Hughson (8-1) square off at 5 p.m. and Los Banos (5-3) and Ripon Christian (7-2) meet at 6:30.
Hughson has won eight straight games, including double-digit victories over larger schools Los Banos and Pacheco. The Huskies avenged their only loss with a 66-55 victory over Livingston.
Senior Cody Cervantes and juniors Justin Watkins and Will Fiveash have fueled the Huskies’ fast start. Watkins lead the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game, while Fiveash is averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Cervantes is netting 11.3 points per game and leads the team in 3-point shooting (13 of 32).
A potential Trans-Valley League showdown with defending champion Ripon Christian looms in the second round. The Knights return league MVP Zach Cortright and 6-6 post Ty Beidleman.
Stanislaus invades Stockton – The third annual Adidas Trojan Christmas Classic in Stockton will have a distinct Stanislaus District feel.
Five of the eight teams are from south of Stockton, including Enochs (3-7), Gregori (2-5), Modesto, Sierra (6-2) and Central Valley (3-5).
The three-day tournament begins Wednesday with Enochs-Sierra at 3:30 p.m., followed by Gregori-Central Valley at 5 p.m. Modesto (3-1) will take on Laguna Creek-Elk Grove (3-6) in the nightcap at 8 p.m. Tournament host Lincoln (8-2) opens with Edison (6-5) at 6:30 p.m.
Sierra is the hottest of the five of the district teams. A perennial Valley Oak League contender and 2014 Sac-Joaquin Section champion, the Timberwolves have won four straight games, including a 63-60 victory over Edison at the McDonald’s Classic.
Despite a sub-.500 record, Gregori could emerge from the top of the bracket.
The Jaguars, under first-year coach John Ebster, have played a competitive schedule. Gregori has tangled with Manteca, the reigning Division III state champion; Clovis West, coached by former NBA assistant Vance Walberg; and Pitman, a Central California Conference contender.
Lincoln is the prohibitive favorite, though, and possesses the tournament’s top talent in Andre Kelly. The 6-8 junior is averaging 23.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Adidas Trojan Christmas Classic
Dec. 21-23
At Lincoln High, Stockton
Wednesday’s games
Enochs vs. Sierra, 3:30 p.m.
Gregori vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m.
Edison vs. Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Laguna Creek vs. Modesto, 8 p.m.
Oakdale Rotary Classic
Dec. 21-23
At Oakdale High
Wednesday’s games
Davis vs. Pitman, 9:30 a.m.
Downey vs. Hughson, 5 p.m.
Los Banos vs. Ripon Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Johansen vs. Oakdale, 8 p.m.
Comments