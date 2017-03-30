The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

Minju Kim, an LPGA-certified pro, posted a video to her Instagram of her knocking down bowling pins with a golf ball hit from a tee at the end of the bowling lane.
Instagram/mingkimm

Crime

Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

Modesto police so far have received three reports of vandals lopping blossom-filled branches from dogwood trees. Victims believe they're being sold to floral wholesalers. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Sports

Merced High Hall of Fame induction

Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Sports Videos