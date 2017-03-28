Flood-damaged Dryden, closed since Feb. 16, will re-open April 10

Dryden Park, the City of Modesto’s first 18-hole municipal golf course, has been closed since Feb. 16.
But local golfers can rejoice – it’s scheduled to re-opon on Monday, April 10.
“We’ll have at least nine holes open,” Dryden professional Chris Mendes predicted. “We’re playing it day by day with the river.”
Mendes referred to the nearby Tuolumne River, which borders Dryden’s second, third and fourth fairways. The river overflowed its banks due to heavy rain last month, and standing water remains on the 16th fairway. About 70 percent of the course went underwater, Mendes reported, but only two greens – the 13th and the 17th – were submerged for a few days.
“The 16th is still pretty swampy. By the 10th, it will be close to playable, we hope,” Mendes said. “There is a possibility we could open all 18. Right now, we’re gearing toward that plan. We caught a break when only two greens went under.”
The damage at Dryden did not approach the devastation unleashed by the flood of 1997. Back then, the course was closed from Jan. 4 to May. Floodwaters drenched everything except the No. 1 tee, the 16th green and the 17th for about 10 days. About 135 trees were lost.
Twenty years later, Dryden will recover more quickly. When it cranks back into operation, it will feature a full fleet of 40 golf carts with new batteries.
“We are extremely proud of superintendent Scott Dixon and his team from BrightView Golf Maintenance for their diligence to re-opon the golf course after facing such dire conditions,” General Manager Kelly Smith said. “This was a true team effort and we are looking forward to not only welcoming back our loyal golfers but new golfers from in and around our area.”
Dryden, designed by the prolific Billy Bell, opened in 1961. KemperSports oversees the day-to-day operation.
