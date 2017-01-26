Tiger Woods is back on course; shoots 76 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods made his first appearance on the PGA Tour in 17 months Thursday, shooting a 4-over-par 76 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Tiger Woods reacts after his second shot on the fifth hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in San Diego.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the third hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the second hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in San Diego.
Tiger Woods, right, shares a laugh with Jason Day on the fifth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Tiger Woods, right, shakes hands with Dustin Johnson after finishing on the 18th hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Tiger Woods reacts after finishing on the 18th hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 17th hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
